JGP Wealth Management, LLC Buys Morgan Stanley, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Pfizer Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

Investment company JGP Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Morgan Stanley, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Eaton Vance Corp, Pfizer Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Dow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JGP Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, JGP Wealth Management, LLC owns 149 stocks with a total value of $446 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) - 115,712 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 197,380 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 49,775 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,487 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) - 57,969 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%

JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $141.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.472000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 1276.29%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 41,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 83.05%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 56.33%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $105.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.872300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.