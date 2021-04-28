JGP Wealth Management, LLC Buys Morgan Stanley, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Pfizer Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

JGP Wealth Management, LLC Buys Morgan Stanley, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Pfizer Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company JGP Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Morgan Stanley, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Eaton Vance Corp, Pfizer Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Dow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JGP Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, JGP Wealth Management, LLC owns 149 stocks with a total value of $446 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JGP Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jgp+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JGP Wealth Management, LLC
  1. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) - 115,712 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 197,380 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 49,775 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,487 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  5. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) - 57,969 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $141.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.472000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 1276.29%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 41,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 83.05%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 56.33%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $105.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.872300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of JGP Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. JGP Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JGP Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JGP Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JGP Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider