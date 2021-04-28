Shufro Rose & Co Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year In

New Purchases: GEM, IFF, ANAT, U, VBR, PGX, AMWL, AMRK, HOLX, AXP, CSX, BIL, CAKE, 5220, PSX, TURN, KAR, GDO, TDF, NIO, ECPG, MZA, NAZ, BTN, VVR,

New York, NY, based Investment company Shufro Rose & Co Llc Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E, Unilever PLC, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shufro Rose & Co Llc. As of 2021Q1, Shufro Rose & Co Llc owns 293 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 1,503,319 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1263.94% BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 1,301,708 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07% Corning Inc (GLW) - 1,416,744 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 408,811 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28% Intel Corp (INTC) - 654,894 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%

Shufro Rose & Co Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $40.09. The stock is now traded at around $40.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 158,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $143.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.38 and $115.27, with an estimated average price of $97.44. The stock is now traded at around $112.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $104.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc initiated holding in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.67 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $36.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1263.94%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.757500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 1,503,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 77.21%. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,865,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 105.31%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.758500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 111,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.86%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 111,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.26%. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $83.429900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 173.91%. The purchase prices were between $37.57 and $48.19, with an estimated average price of $42.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold out a holding in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $29.11 and $46.08, with an estimated average price of $36.39.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.88 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $22.95.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.