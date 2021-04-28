HM Capital Management, LLC Buys The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Belden Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Simmons First National Corp, Waste Management Inc, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: HIG, BDC, GOOGL,

HIG, BDC, GOOGL, Added Positions: VOO, VOOV, VEU, BA, XLB, XLF, WYNN, WMT,

VOO, VOOV, VEU, BA, XLB, XLF, WYNN, WMT, Reduced Positions: AMZN, VEA, VWO, DIS,

AMZN, VEA, VWO, DIS, Sold Out: SFNC, WM, TSLA,

Clayton, MO, based Investment company HM Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Belden Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Simmons First National Corp, Waste Management Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HM Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, HM Capital Management, LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 270,482 shares, 45.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.15% Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 231,846 shares, 14.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 94,430 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 177,052 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,923 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.34%

HM Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HM Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Belden Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $44.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HM Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2370.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HM Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Simmons First National Corp. The sale prices were between $21.65 and $32.71, with an estimated average price of $28.09.

HM Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82.

HM Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.