HM Capital Management, LLC Buys The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Belden Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Simmons First National Corp, Waste Management Inc, Tesla Inc

- New Purchases: HIG, BDC, GOOGL,
- Added Positions: VOO, VOOV, VEU, BA, XLB, XLF, WYNN, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, VEA, VWO, DIS,
- Sold Out: SFNC, WM, TSLA,
For the details of HM Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hm+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HM Capital Management, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 270,482 shares, 45.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.15%
- Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 231,846 shares, 14.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 94,430 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 177,052 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,923 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.34%
HM Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Belden Inc (BDC)
HM Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Belden Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $44.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
HM Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2370.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 108 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Simmons First National Corp (SFNC)
HM Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Simmons First National Corp. The sale prices were between $21.65 and $32.71, with an estimated average price of $28.09.Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)
HM Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
HM Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.
Here is the complete portfolio of HM Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. HM Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HM Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HM Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HM Capital Management, LLC keeps buying