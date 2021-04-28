Logo
Riversedge Advisors, Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, DocuSign Inc, Bank of America Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Riversedge Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells Teladoc Health Inc, DocuSign Inc, Bank of America Corp, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riversedge Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Riversedge Advisors, Llc owns 44 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riversedge+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 388,198 shares, 16.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.02%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 588,086 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
  3. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 544,639 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.24%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 344,134 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 499,034 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.472000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 31,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.



