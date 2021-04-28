Riversedge Advisors, Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, DocuSign Inc, Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: RSP,

Investment company Riversedge Advisors, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells Teladoc Health Inc, DocuSign Inc, Bank of America Corp, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riversedge Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Riversedge Advisors, Llc owns 44 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 388,198 shares, 16.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.02% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 588,086 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 544,639 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.24% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 344,134 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 499,034 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56%

Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.472000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 31,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Riversedge Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Riversedge Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

Riversedge Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.