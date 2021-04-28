Cornerstone Building Brands Continues Commitment to Combat the Affordable Housing Crisis





With the global pandemic intensifying the affordable housing crisis, Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the Company), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, announced its Home for Good project will provide $525,000 in product and financial support to Habitat for Humanity International through 2021. Country music superstar Luke Bryan has been named the Home+for+Good+project celebrity ambassador and once again joins Cornerstone Building Brands in raising awareness of the growing need for safe, affordable housing.









Home ownership leads to higher graduation rates, improved health and growth in net family wealth that creates a path out of poverty.1 Since it began in 2016, the Home for Good project has provided over $2 million in exterior building products such as windows, siding and accessories to build or remodel over 550 Habitat homes in more than 90 communities. Universal Music Group Nashville has been a partner in this critical work since the programs launch.









While the anchor of the Cornerstone Building Brands Home for Good project support of Habitat for Humanity is the donation of product to help Habitat continue its everyday building of decent, affordable homes for families in need, the company also extends its giving through:















financial initiatives such as a matching program to help families as they recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic through Habitats Homes%2C+Communities%2C+Hope+%2B+You campaign;









the donation of fortified exterior products for the Habitat+Strong program, which seeks to build resilient housing in disaster prone areas; and,









assistance to local Habitat organizations in locations near Cornerstone Building Brands manufacturing facilities, supporting employees communities and giving the Companys associates an opportunity to give back through volunteer service.













Cornerstone Building Brands is committed to helping alleviate the shortage of affordable housing, and we are proud to provide essential exterior products to make Habitat for Humanity homes both beautiful and resilient, said James S. Metcalf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cornerstone Building Brands, whose portfolio of leading brands includes Simonton Windows, Ply Gem Windows and Mastic Siding and Accessories. Were looking forward to once again partnering with Luke Bryan to spread the word about the growing affordable housing crisis.









One in 7 families in the U.S. spends half or more of their income on housing, and the pandemic has exacerbated the plight of families in need of affordable housing. Twelve million low-income households have at least one contributing member working in an at-risk industry, putting them in jeopardy of potential job loss and burdensome medical expenses due to COVID-19 exposure.2









Im glad to be part of Cornerstone Building Brands Home for Good project again this year, said Bryan, the newly crowned Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year who is recognized for his philanthropy. Every family deserves a place to call home where children can be happy and memories are created, and its a privilege to play even a small part in tackling this big need.









This year, Cornerstone Building Brands partnership with the Habitat Strong program will include helping local Habitat organizations in disaster-prone areas build homes with extreme-weather products that are more resistant to natural disasters. Cornerstone Building Brands manufactures an extensive array of exterior fortified products, including impact windows, metal roofing and siding.









Through donations of our fortified products to the Habitat Strong initiative, were making sure families most in need in extreme-weather areas can rebuild, and rebuild to last, Metcalf said. Our products are backed by a promise to do good, and were thankful our Home for Good project, our partners, and our 20,000 employees across North America allow us to build strong, connected communities where we live, work and play.









1 Beneficial+Impacts+of+Home+Ownership%3A+A+Research+Summary









2 National Low Income Housing Coalition and Habitat for Humanity









About Cornerstone Building Brands:









Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, the organization serves residential and commercial customers across new construction and repair and remodel markets. As the No.1 manufacturer of vinyl windows (Ply Gem, Silver Line, Simonton, Atrium, American Craftsman, Great Lakes), vinyl siding (Mastic, Variform, Ply Gem Performance Collection), stone (Canyon Stone, Environmental Stoneworks and Ply Gem Stone) insulated metal panels (CENTRIA and Metl-Span), metal roofing (MBCI, American Building Components, Metl-Span, Metal Depots), metal wall systems (Star Building Systems, Ceco Building Systems, Metallic Building Systems, A&S Building Systems, Mesco Building Systems, Heritage Building Systems, Robertson Building Systems), and metal accessories (Metl-span, Centria, MBCI, American Building Components, Metal Depots), Cornerstone Building Brands combines a comprehensive portfolio of products with an expansive national footprint that includes approximately 20,500 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. At Cornerstone Building Brands, corporate stewardship is a responsibility that is deeply embedded in our over 75-year history. We are committed to our purpose of contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at %3Ci%3Ewww.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com%3C%2Fi%3E.









About Luke Bryan









Luke Bryan is one of the most heralded entertainers in American music today. His career boasts 26 #1 radio singles, 55 million digital singles and nearly 14 Billion music streams. He has won more than 40 music awards including five Entertainer of the Year titles. He was named Artist of the Decade by industry publications Billboard and Country Aircheck magazines and was recently honored with the Artist Humanitarian Award by the Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB). Lukes high energy headline tours have put him in front of 12 million fans in the past 10 years, and fans can watch him on the fourth season on American Idol on ABC now through May.









Visit www.LukeBryan.com or follow Luke on Twitter %40LukeBryanOnline, Instagram and Facebook





