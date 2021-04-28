Logo
RBII Announces Acquisition of Largest Independent Operator

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

SANDUSKY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Rising Biosciences, Inc. (OTC PINK:RBII) CEO Arthur Hall announced the acquisition of OXY THYME Southeast, Inc. in a cash and stock deal. "OXY THYME Southeast has been our largest independent operator", said Hall. "We're very excited to have them join the RBII corporate family!"

OXY THYME Southeast will soon change its name to Oxy Thyme North America, Inc. and CEO Brandon Prevatt will retain that position with the newly-named company. "Brandon Prevatt has been responsible for opening new sales channels in many southeastern and southwestern states, even in Alaska", Hall added. "He is a dynamic individual and well respected in the industry. We're expecting great things from Brandon and his role within the company as he works to expand the footprint into areas not currently being served".

Prevatt's team has extensive experience in Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Government (B2G) sales, along with Healthcare group purchasing organization relationships, which will be extraordinarily valuable as he assists the company's other affiliates to expand their sales territories and reach.

In other news, Alternative Medicine Centers of America Inc. has evolved and expanded into a Tele-health operation, focusing its treatment of chronic pain, opioid addiction and terminal patients with the proper use of medical cannabis.

About Rising Biosciences, Inc.

About Rising Biosciences Inc. - RBII operates three distinct business units. In addition to Oxi Thyme, the second business unit is a physicians practice management company focused on the proper use of cannabis for the treatment of chronic pain, opioid addiction, and terminal patients. The third business unit is a research and development company focusing on oral and topical pharmaceuticals within the strict standards set forward by the pharmaceutical compounding industry and the FDA.

Follow $RBII on the NEW Twitter account and on Facebook for LIVE updates!

https://twitter.com/RisingBioscien1

https://www.facebook.com/RisingBioSciences/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT:
For Investor Inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE: Rising Biosciences, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/642702/RBII-Announces-Acquisition-of-Largest-Independent-Operator

