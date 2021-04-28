Hop-on Requests Questions Submission from Shareholders and Interested Parties Prior to Meeting Re: DigitalAge.com and Revenue Models of the Company's Core Business

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) announced that the Company is requesting Shareholders to submit their questions before the meeting at 1:00 PM PST today via email to [email protected]

Currently, there are over 500 people who want to attend and participate in the questions and answers about the Company's licensing deals, DigitalAge.com portal for a decentralized IPFS Social Media "Free Speech" Platform that including Digital Rights Management for Influencers and other creators of sought-after original content.

The meeting will be held on April 28, 2021, at 1:00 PM PST via Zoom. Please submit your emails before 10:AM PST.

Due to the ongoing worldwide pandemic with restrictions on travel and gathering, the shareholder meeting is being held online.

Zoom and call-in information:

https://zoom.us/j/96163686698?pwd=WlRNbG5RK25wdGFNRnA0NzlkNkhMQT09

Meeting ID: 961 6368 6698

Passcode: 743879

One tap mobile

+16699009128,,96163686698#,,,,*743879# US (San Jose)

+12532158782,,96163686698#,,,,*743879# US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/abljHLS1Wd

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (HPNN.PK) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA the disposable cell phone to the upcoming DigitalAge decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech, and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets. www.hop-on.com, www.digitalage.com

Peter Michaels, CEO

[email protected]

+1-949-756-9008

www.Hop-on.com

Forward-Looking Statements: https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements

