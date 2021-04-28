Logo
Jennifer Chronis named head of Verizon Public Sector

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Chronis will lead the team dedicated to delivering the critical technologies and solutions Verizon Public Sector customers require to serve their constituents and achieve their missions

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jennifer Chronis has been named as the senior vice president of Verizon Public Sector, effective today. She will lead the team of professionals dedicated to partnering with Verizons federal, state, local, education and public safety customers to deliver technology solutions and services, including Verizon Frontline, the network and solution platform for first responders, that help them achieve their missions.

Chronis has spent her career in service of the public sector, and will carry on Verizons decades-long commitment to the unique technology needs of public sector customers. She served for more than 20 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a Lt. Colonel in 2010. Chronis was recognized by Washington Executive as a Top 25 DoD Executive to Watch in 2019 and 2020, and most recently was named to the 2021 Wash100 list of elite public sector leaders.

Chronis joined Verizon in 2020 to lead the Federal business from Amazon Web Services (AWS), bringing more than 25 years of digital transformation experience. During her tenure she helped the DOD accelerate cloud adoption, increase efficiency, enable deeper innovation, and improve mission effectiveness. Prior to AWS, she also held several federal civilian and defense leadership roles at IBM, including VP for its DoD business.

Jennifer has dedicated her career to service: first, in the Army, where she served her country honorably for more than two decades, and then, as a dynamic leader in the federal civilian and defense space. She brings this same infectious energy to her new role leading Verizon Public Sector, said Sowmyanarayan Sampath, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of Verizon Business. There has never been a more critical time for solutions and services, and Jennifer has what it takes to lead this dedicated team and to be an indispensable partner for all our Verizon Public Sector customers.

"Verizon Public Sector is uniquely positioned to deliver the technology and solutions that meet the new challenges the public sector faces -- from keeping K through 12 students connected while learning remotely, and Verizon Frontline - the network and technology platform built from the ground-up for first responders, to our ongoing partnerships with the U.S. Department of Defense to deliver Verizon 5G for our nations military, and so much more, said Chronis. The dedication and experience of our people, combined with Verizons best-in-class portfolio of solutions and services, developed specifically to meet the needs of the public sector, is unmatched.

Chronis will report directly to Verizon Business CRO, Sowmyanarayan Sampath, and succeeds former Verizon Senior Vice President and Public Sector President, Andrs Irlando, who left the company recently to pursue a new opportunity.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the worlds leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZONS ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contacts:
Geoffrey Basye
[email protected]
(202) 748-1882

Eric Durie
[email protected]
(516) 382-8219

