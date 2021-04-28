Macy's Flower Show® Presents Give. Love. Bloom.





This Spring, dazzling blooms and stunning floral landscapes take root as the Macys Flower Show brings a floral celebration of fortitude to Macys ( NYSE:M, Financial) flagship store at Herald Square in New York. From Sun., May 2 through Sun., May 16, 2021, Give. Love. Bloom. will enchant floral aficionados as they explore over-the-top gardens both inside the flagships main floor, balcony level and famed windows and this year for the first time-ever with a special presentation at Herald Square Park. With the spirit of renewal and new days of hope on the horizon, Macys annual celebration has been reimagined to safely bring the magic of spring to life for guests in and around the world-famous store.





Macy's Flower Show takes root at Macy's Herald Square in NYC. Sunday, May 2 through Sunday, May 16 (Photo: Business Wire)





The 2021 Macys Flower Show will feature magnificently landscaped gardens inspired by the feeling of hope for a brighter year ahead, said Rick Pomer, creative director, Macys Flower Show. Give. Love. Bloom. will awe spectators, kicking off the spring season with an immersive, floral spectacular that will delight the senses. Were looking forward to welcoming visitors and pedestrians to our magical floral oasis where the resilient spirit of the city will be in full bloom.









The iconic spring kickoff has enchanted generations of floral fans with whimsically themed gardens that showcase millions of live flowers, plants, and trees from around the globe. Native to many different landscapes, Macys Flower Show offers visitors a unique opportunity to enjoy these florals blooming in unison, despite their distinct climatic DNA. Taking root in unexpected settings, the florals bloom on store countertops, in display windows and specially designed architecture including grand bridges, columns, and topiaries. The 2021 Macys Flower Show will be staged in distinct fashion with socially distanced displays and several dazzling hanging elements.









For the first time-ever, guests will have the opportunity to explore a special extension of the show at Herald Square Park. Macys in collaboration with the 34th Street Partnership will create this special outdoor oasis helping the neighborhood celebrate the spring season. Lush arches and planters brimming with bright hues will decorate the midtown park. Simultaneously, the world-famous Broadway window displays at Macys Herald Square will blossom with hope and love, packed with pretty petals in cool tones of purple, green and blue accentuated with a warm palate of pink, red and yellow.









Highlights of this years Macys Flower Show include:









The Kaleidoscope of Courage: Life grows on! This years show takes flight with a cluster of colorful butterflies fluttering under an aerial trellis of weeping pink cherry trees, colorama dracaena & rose red caladium.









The Basking Butterfly Bridge: Visitors cant miss the larger-than-life butterfly with its gilded wings spread wide to reveal a body of bright blue delphinium, resting on a bridge blossoming with flowering almonds and lemon cypress.









The Aviary of Aspiration: In this sky-high garden, guests can spot birds perched around a brilliant birdcage bursting with colorful orchids, bromeliads and succulents surrounded by bridges flourishing with flora.









The Dragonfly Dreamscape: A dynamic dragonfly with wings of gold hovers on a bridge overflowing with gorgeous greenery dappled with red ranunculus, blue hydrangea and aromatic lavender.









The Open Nest Mobiles: Twirling overhead as spectators explore the show are intricate mobiles carrying cheerful clusters of yellow alstroemeria, orange roses & pink snapdragons.









The Positivity Promenade: Found on the stores mezzanine, the butterfly lattice garden with bunches of echinacea & wisteria gives a birds eye view of this years Macys Flower Show while offering a peaceful moment for reflection.









The Conservatory: An interactive floral destination awaits as guests are invited to snap a selfie in front of living flower walls, pose for the perfect wing shot, check out the Designer Spotlight Series arrangements, and visit the interactive Believe wall.









Specialty Gardens: Golden butterflies perch on DINO, Sinclair Oils gleaming green Apatosaurus, as it towers over a colorful bed of yellow echinacea with light pink spikes of safari rose aloe and evergreen mugo pine. In a heart-warming scene from Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, majestic metallic elephants enjoy family time at the watering hole surrounded by bright orange clivia, fiery red begonias and lush ponytail palms.









Fashion Institute of Technology Designs









As part of a special initiative designed to give up-and-coming fashion design students the opportunity to showcase their remarkable work, Macys has partnered with one of the nations top design schools, Fashion Institute of Technology, to feature the unique designs of select students inspired by the Flower Shows theme. The awarded student designers are Bryan Barrientos, Yawen Chen, Fatima Eroglu, Juan Kwon, Eunjung Lee, Jonona Mukhtarova and Vicky Zhang. Against a backdrop of vibrant purple and pink flora, the floral themed fashions will be displayed throughout the duration of the spectacle at Macys Herald Square.









Designer Spotlight Series









Additionally, this years Macys Flower Show will feature a Designer Spotlight Series, highlighting local New York City floral designers. Every three days a creative wunderkind will showcase a showstopping bouquet on the mezzanine of Macys Herald Square during the two-week run of the show. Designers featured include Petals by Dani, Polycarp Flowers, Flower Bodega, Brooklyn Blooms Floral Boutique and Park Delicatessen.









Flower Show Gives Back









Giving back to the community is a core value at Macys. Through this years Flower Show, Macys will create a positive impact with the Mural Project inviting local artists to participate in creating a floral inspired art piece for the show. Additionally, following the Flower Show, Macys will donate select floral materials to local New York City partners, Grand Street Settlement and Henry Street Settlement to beautify their surroundings. Both organizations provide helpful services and programs to the New York City community.









Free to the public, Macys Flower Show will be open during regular store hours. Macys floral spectacular extends special thanks to its partners Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, Lifetime and Sinclair Oil Corporation.









For additional information about the 2021 Give. Love. Bloom. Macys Flower Show including a virtual behind the scenes tour, bouquet designing videos and more visit www.macys.com%2Fflowershow.









For images of the 2019 Flower Show please click+here, and for B-Roll, please click+here.





