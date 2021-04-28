InsuraGuest Provides Vacation Rental Business Update, Director Exercises Warrants

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

InsuraGuest Provides Vacation Rental Business Update, Director Exercises Warrants

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc. (

TSXV:ISGI, Financial)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary InsuraGuest ("ISG"), is proud to announce a business update for its vacation rental business.

ISG, after integrating with both Hostfully and Guesty vacation rental property management software systems, has seen growth in its vacation rental business. In the past month, the company has signed several property management companies to its system. Companies who have multiple properties in Utah, Maryland, Hawaii, Texas, New Mexico, and California.

The Company also announced that an insider, and a director and an insider, of the Company acquired a combination of 2,774,666 common shares through the exercise of warrants at $0.20 for total proceeds of $554,933. These internally sourced funds have no commissions or fees.

The Company also announced that at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on May 27, 2021 that it will be asking the disinterested shareholders of the Company to extend the Manado A, B, C, and D warrants totaling 10,580,000 warrants, exercisable at $0.20. The warrants were issued as part of the consideration of the reverse takeover (see Notice of Special Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular dated November 1, 2019 for the meeting held on November 29, 2019). The proposed extension is for one year for both the expiry dates and the performance milestone dates for each class of warrants and is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

This is being proposed due to the delays caused by COVID 19 in the Companies business development.

The Company will also propose at the upcoming AGM that the shareholders approve a change from the company's 10% rolling option plan to a fixed 20% of outstanding plan, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval

Full details of the propose changes will be included in this year's AGM circular.

"With COVID-19 vaccinations rolling out across the country, we are seeing looser restrictions on operations, and a significant increase in travel demand which will help team execute on its business plan." states Charles Cayias, director and President of InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.

Property Management System Integration

InsuraGuest now integrates with 82 hotel and 2 vacation rental property management systems, through its proprietary API, which enables an organization to transfer certain liability exposures to the InsuraGuest carrier. By transferring certain liabilities to InsuraGuest Hospitality Liability coverages, the covered hotel or vacation rental property can lower its claim ratio and risk profile, which may decrease the property's general liability premiums.

Created specifically for InsuraGuest, the Hospitality Liability policy is issued by InsuraGuest Risk Purchasing Group, LLC, and is administered by InsuraGuest Insurance Agency, LLC. CA/LIC: 6001686

InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.

Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance

InsuraGuest Technologies (TSX.V: ISGI) (OTCQB: ISGIF) is an insurtech (insurance+technology) company that is disrupting the insurance landscape by utilizing its proprietary software platform to deliver digital insurance to multiple sectors. We are transforming the way insurance is delivered with the revolutionary idea that insurance should be bought, not sold.

CA/LIC: 6001686

For more information, visit: www.InsuraGuest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. There is no assurance that this new business product offering or other planned products will be successful. The insurance industry is intensely competitive in the business owner policy sector, and the Company's competitors have significantly more resources than the Company. Acceptance by potential customers is difficult to predict, particularly in the case of new products and disruptive technologies. If the Company fails to achieve market acceptance it will significantly impact its results and financial resources. Achieving market acceptance may require advertising budgets that exceed the Company's current resources and require the Company to seek additional debt or equity financing. There is no assurance that such financing will be available at reasonable prices or at all.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations
+1-212-466-6200 ext. 1
[email protected]

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]InvestorBrandNetwork.com

SOURCE: InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/642678/InsuraGuest-Provides-Vacation-Rental-Business-Update-Director-Exercises-Warrants

img.ashx?id=642678
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)