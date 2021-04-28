VNUE, Inc. Announces Availability of 'VNUE Radio' on Apple and Google App Stores

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) announced today that the company's new radio station app, VNUE Radio, is now available for download on both the Apple App Store, as well as Google Play. Additionally, VNUE Radio works with Apple's CarPlay, and listeners may also enjoy the station via the Web. The new station was announced on April 9th, 2021, and is available in most regions worldwide.

VNUE Radio was created in partnership with longtime rock radio personality Zach Martin and his company NewHD Media, who will handle management and programming. The station features unique programming, exclusive content and interviews, and music ranging from the top rock hits, to up-and-coming indie artists as well as blues and other related genres. Eventually, the intent is to acquire radio signals.

As previously noted, NEWHD and Martin maintain viable relationships with many of the world's greatest talent, including the Beatles, Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, and many of today's artists on major and independent labels, and VNUE expects to tap these relationships for content on VNUE Radio, as well as its own live content from VNUE's set.fm and exclusive partner DiscLive.

VNUE Radio proudly partners with Martin's charity, St. Sophia's Mission, which is a 501(c3) that helps to develop opportunities for people living with additional needs, including autism and HIV.

VNUE CEO Zach Bair said, "VNUE Radio is yet another piece in the puzzle that we are assembling under the VNUE umbrella creating not just a multimedia company with converging technologies and verticals, but a different kind of company that strives to create new opportunities for artists and musicians, and leverages technology bring true change to the music industry."

Bair also noted that the company's Soundstr music recognition technology platform will be utilized to track music played on VNUE Radio, so that the company can develop methods that will help improve licensing in the streaming radio world, as well as accumulate data of music consumption.

Radio listeners may download the app from the following links:

Apple App Store Download: http://bit.ly/vnueradioapple

Google Play Download: http://bit.ly/vnueradiogoogle

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) (www.soundstr.com). The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology. VNUE also holds a 4.99% stake in RockHouse Live International, a new live music venue & restaurant chain that was recently launched in Clearwater Beach Florida, and which is expanding globally.

