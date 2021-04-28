Carvana Grows Reach in the Florida Panhandle, Expands to Pensacola





Leading online auto retailer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Pensacola area residents. Customers can shop more than 20,000 used+cars+for+sale, secure auto+financing, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell+their+current+vehicle+to+Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.





This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005847/en/

Carvana brings The New Way to Buy a Car to Pensacola, Fla., offering as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to its 276th market. (Photo: Business Wire)





Carvana can save customers valuable time and money, allowing them to skip the dealership and shop from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device. Carvana vehicles come with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life. Whether packing up beach and surf gear or installing car seats, its an upgrade to the traditional test drive.









Carvana pioneered online car buying, including its patented 360-degree virtual vehicle tour, where customers can view vehicles in high-definition, inside and out. Carvana vehicles are Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every cars vehicle description page.









Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.









Weve called Florida home for many years, now, and we found that Floridians have enjoyed the transparency and ease that Carvana brings to the car buying experience, said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. We are confident that Pensacola residents will also appreciate the convenience and pricing transparency of shopping for a car online.









Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 276 cities across the U.S.









About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)









Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvanas (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvanas patented, automated Car Vending Machines.









For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005847/en/