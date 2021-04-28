Maple, Cloud DX and Curatio Announce Canada-Wide COVID-19 Home Monitoring Program

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Cloud DX ( TSXV:CDX, Financial) a leading Canadian provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions announced today it is joining forces with fellow virtual care providers Maple and Curatio to create a new Canada-wide COVID-19 home monitoring program that will allow Canadian healthcare organizations to decant' COVID-19 patients to their homes equipped with remote automated monitoring technology, efficient clinical oversight and daily disease management support via virtual care.

The Canada-wide Virtual COVID-19 Outpatient Program (VCOP) brings together three core elements into one integrated COVID-19 virtual care program:

Key vital signs monitoring via Cloud DX's Connected Health Kit (wireless pulse oximeter, wireless thermometer, the Pulsewave blood pressure cuff, Cloud DX mobile app and clinical portal).

Clinical oversight from Canadian-licensed physicians on the Maple virtual care platform, to monitor patient vital signs, triage patient condition and make treatment recommendations should COVID-19 symptoms worsen.

Coaching and support through Curatio's Stronger Together secure, moderated support network to connect patients to daily evidence-based programs, community resources, mental health and psychosocial support.

"We're at a critical stage right now, especially with new variants of concern which are exacerbating the resource challenges that hospitals are already facing," says Brett Belchetz, CEO and Co-founder, Maple. "We're pleased to partner on this innovative remote patient monitoring program to support healthcare facilities in coping with the influx of COVID-19 patients."

"As CEOs of three of Canada's most prominent virtual care companies, we cannot stand by as our country battles the worst health crisis in a century. It was critically important to all of us to find a solution to mitigate the potential human catastrophe we see unfolding in our hospitals," says Robert Kaul, CEO of Cloud DX. "We are actively petitioning Provincial health ministries, starting with Ontario Health, for VCOP adoption for a minimum of 90 days to help healthcare providers manage through this third wave crisis."

"We already have thousands of patients with long COVID benefiting from our platform along with patients awaiting surgery, battling chronic conditions and mental health challenges," says Lynda Brown-Ganzert, CEO of Curatio. "We are a Canadian-made answer, ready to be deployed to help ease this COVID-19 crisis. As leaders, we have quickly banded together to help support our healthcare systems, authorities, government and most importantly, our fellow Canadian patients and families. Our solutions are trusted worldwide and it's time to utilize them, right here at home, for the urgent challenges we face."

"Virtual care and remote home monitoring are game changers when it comes to how we care for patients," says Dr. Mohamed Panju, site chief for HHS Hamilton General Hospital, where one of the hospital's COVID units is located. Dr. Panju is also a physician lead for the remote home monitoring program at HHS. "Remote home monitoring creates a safety net for patients recovering at home and it helps prevent return trips to the emergency department since the virtual care team can help with health concerns that might arise," he said.

Cloud DX, Maple and Curatio have agreed to share revenues earned under this joint program, wherein each company will offer best available pricing. Cloud DX has many commercial deployments of the Connected health System in Canada, including contracts with Provincial and Territorial governments, hospital systems in Ontario and Alberta and commercial partners. The Curatio platform is used in 104 countries, is available in 20 languages, and is the only privacy and regulatory compliant social platform for patients. Maple is Canada's industry leading virtual care platform, supporting multiple hospitals across the Greater Toronto Area with COVID-19 response virtual care programs.

About Maple

Maple is a technology platform that tackles some of the world's most meaningful issues in healthcare, starting with timely and convenient access to doctors and other healthcare providers including dermatologists, psychiatrists, and oncology navigation experts. It allows patients to connect directly with doctors and specialists for medical care in minutes from their smartphone or computer 24/7, and also provides custom technology solutions for employers, insurers, hospitals, and clinics. Learn more at getmaple.ca.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare's future Cloud DX is making healthcare better for everyone. The company's Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable ageing in place and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care. Providers partnering with Cloud DX achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization/re-hospitalization and reduce the costs of healthcare delivery through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist and one of Canada's 10 most prominent Telehealth providers.

About Curatio

Curatio enables payers, providers, researchers and pharmaceutical manufacturers to compliantly engage with patients on their own social networks. Curatio provides a private, secure social network platform that uses proprietary algorithms, AI and machine learning to match patients to the peer support, programs and daily management tools that help them live their healthiest lives. Used in 104 countries, available in 20 languages, Curatio has won numerous awards for its unique technical solution and its mission of No Patient Alone. Download the Stronger Together app at https://curatio.me/stronger-together/

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

