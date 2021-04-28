Boeing Descends on 6th Consecutive Quarterly Loss

Shares of Boeing Co. ( BA, Financial) sank more than 2.5% on Wednesday on the back of reporting net losses for the sixth consecutive quarter.

For the quarter ending March 31, the Chicago-based aircraft manufacturer reported a net loss of $561 million, or 92 cents in loss per share, compared with a net loss of $641 million, or $1.11 in loss per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted losses of $1.53 per share were worse than the Refinitiv consensus estimate of adjusted losses of $1.16 per share.

Company reports lower commercial airplane revenue, hurt by 787 and 737 Max deliveries

Commercial Airplane revenue of $4.269 billion declined 31% from the prior-year quarter, driven by lower deliveries of the 787 yet partially offset by higher deliveries of the 737.

Boeing CEO David Calhoun said in a statement that while the global Covid-19 pandemic continues to "challenge the overall market environment," management views 2021 as a "key inflection point" as vaccine distribution accelerates. Despite this, Calhoun also said on the earnings call that the company paused its 737 Max distribution following electrical issues with the aircraft, potentially resulting in "light" aircraft delivery for April.

Stock falls on net loss despite management comments on possible late-year recovery

Shares of Boeing traded around $235.80, down 2.67% from Tuesday's close of $242.28 on the company's net loss. Despite this, the stock remains fairly valued based on Wednesday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.98.

GuruFocus ranks Boeing's financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Piotroski F-score of 1, a weak Altman Z-score of 1.24 and a cash-to-debt ratio that underperforms more than 58% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Boeing include the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)'s Fisher Investments and Philippe Laffont's Coatue Asset Management.

Disclosure: No positions.

