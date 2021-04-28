Logo
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Named to 2021 KBW Bank Honor Roll: Guardians of Growth in Uncertain Times

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. ( SFBS) announced today that it has been added to the 2021 KBW Bank Honor Roll: Guardians of Growth in Uncertain Times, which highlights banks that consistently deliver exceptional growth per share over the past 10 years. This is the sixth year ServisFirst Bank has been named to this list of banking institutions. Only sixteen out of nearly 365 evaluated banking institutions nationwide qualified for this years list.

To be eligible for the KBW Bank Honor Roll, banks with more than $500 million in total assets must have reported consecutive increases in annual earnings per share over the past decade.

For more information about ServisFirst Bank, please contact Krista Conlin at 205-937-3777. To learn more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit us at www.servisfirstbank.com.

ABOUT KBW
KBW, Inc., a Stifel company, operates in the U.S. and Europe through its broker dealer subsidiaries, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Limited. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry-leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK
ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Pensacola, and West Central Florida. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT
Krista Conlin, [email protected]

