The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) on Behalf of Investors

On April 27, 2021, after the market closed, Pinterest announced its first quarter 2021 financial results and reported that global monthly active users grew only 30% year-over-year to 478 million, a decline from the prior quarters 37% year-over-year growth. During the conference call held the same day, Pinterests Chief Executive Officer stated that [a]s pandemic lockdowns were eased in some parts of the world during mid-March, we began to see signs of less engagement and user growth on Pinterest.









On this news, the Companys stock price fell as much as 14% during intraday trading on April 28, 2021, thereby injuring investors.









