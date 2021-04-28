Tegridy Gardens wins Award with Cannabis Grown Under Curtis Mathes Grow Lights' Harvester®

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tegridy Gardens wins Award with Cannabis Grown Under Curtis Mathes Grow Lights' Harvester®

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RALEIGH, N.C., April 28, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tegridy Gardens, LLC recently placed 2nd place out of 55+ entries in Oklahoma's Jack Herer Cup with their Kush Mints pre-roll. The flower material for their entry was grown under Curtis Mathes Grow Lights' (CMGL) award-winning, full-spectrum Harvester LED light. This is the first award earned by a Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC:TLED) client in the state of Oklahoma, which currently has a medical cannabis program. Cannabis grown under CMGL horticultural lighting has previously won awards for cannabis flower, including 'Best Flower' at the Phoenix-based ERRL Cup and multiple placings in California, the AZ 710 Cups and Amsterdam Cannabis Cup.

"We are thrilled with the progress our team has made with the Harvester lighting system," said Brittany Navarro of Tegridy Gardens, "Not only are we achieving a much more substantial yield under the Harvester, but the cannabinoid and terpene content in our flower has also been greatly enhanced, which equates to our medicine being more effective."

Compared to other horticultural lighting technologies, such as high pressure sodium (HPS) or ceramic metal halide (CMH), the unique spectrum and targeted photon delivery of the Harvesterresults in an enhanced plant metabolism and canopy penetration, which collectively contribute to denser bud structure and enhanced phytochemical content.

"Tegridy Gardens is producing world-class products and it's extremely rewarding to share in their evolving success," said Zacariah Hildenbrand, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer & Director of Curtis Mathes, "They are producing ultra-premium flower that is demonstrating some of highest cannabinoid and terpene concentrations that we've ever seen."

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (TLED): TLED is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.curtismathes.com / www.cmgrowlights.com / YouTube Channel

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Curtis Mathes Corporation's business and Curtis Mathes Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

(PRNewsfoto/Curtis Mathes Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tegridy-gardens-wins-award-with-cannabis-grown-under-curtis-mathes-grow-lights-harvester-301279406.html

SOURCE Curtis Mathes Corporation

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)