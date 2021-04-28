Tegridy Gardens wins Award with Cannabis Grown Under Curtis Mathes Grow Lights' Harvester®

RALEIGH, N.C., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tegridy Gardens, LLC recently placed 2nd place out of 55+ entries in Oklahoma's Jack Herer Cup with their Kush Mints pre-roll. The flower material for their entry was grown under Curtis Mathes Grow Lights' (CMGL) award-winning, full-spectrum Harvester LED light. This is the first award earned by a Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC:TLED) client in the state of Oklahoma, which currently has a medical cannabis program. Cannabis grown under CMGL horticultural lighting has previously won awards for cannabis flower, including 'Best Flower' at the Phoenix-based ERRL Cup and multiple placings in California, the AZ 710 Cups and Amsterdam Cannabis Cup.

"We are thrilled with the progress our team has made with the Harvester lighting system," said Brittany Navarro of Tegridy Gardens, "Not only are we achieving a much more substantial yield under the Harvester, but the cannabinoid and terpene content in our flower has also been greatly enhanced, which equates to our medicine being more effective."

Compared to other horticultural lighting technologies, such as high pressure sodium (HPS) or ceramic metal halide (CMH), the unique spectrum and targeted photon delivery of the Harvesterresults in an enhanced plant metabolism and canopy penetration, which collectively contribute to denser bud structure and enhanced phytochemical content.

"Tegridy Gardens is producing world-class products and it's extremely rewarding to share in their evolving success," said Zacariah Hildenbrand, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer & Director of Curtis Mathes, "They are producing ultra-premium flower that is demonstrating some of highest cannabinoid and terpene concentrations that we've ever seen."

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (TLED): TLED is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.curtismathes.com / www.cmgrowlights.com / YouTube Channel

