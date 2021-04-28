Resolute Forest Products: Transformation Strategy and the Price Tag

Resolute Forest Products Inc. ( RFP, Financial) has gained attention for its share price performance over the past year. With wood prices soaring, the stock is climbing back to near previous highs:

But there might be another reason to be bullish on the company, and that is because of its business strategy. In its 10-K for 2020, the company wrote:

"Our corporate strategy is focused on continuing to transform the Company away from mature product markets and products in structurally declining markets toward a more profitable and sustainable organization over the long run, founded on a competitive portfolio of manufacturing assets and a solid presence in long-term growth markets."

What is Resolute?

It is a forest products company with business roots going back 200 years (in fact, it celebrated that anniversary in May of last year). It operates in some 40 facilities in the U.S. and Canada, and sells its products in more than 50 countries.

Its current configuration is the product of a 2007 merger between AbitibiConsolidated Inc. and Bowater Inc. The ead office is in Montreal, Canada, and its American operations are registered in Delaware.

It operates in four segments:

Market pulp: This segment had an operating loss of $1 million in 2020, compared to operating income of $39 million in 2019. In its preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results release, the company attributed the setback to a pandemic-driven price drop averaging $92 per metric ton, and a 38,000 metric ton reduction in shipments.

Tissue: Again, Covid-19 affected results because of market downtime. The segment reported an operating loss of $1 million, which was better than the $16 million loss in 2019. The improvement comes from its improved product and customer mix. Shipments were essentially unchanged from the previous year.

Wood products: This was the obvious star in 2020, generating operating income of $276 million, compared to an operating loss of $6 million in 2019. The average transaction price was 41% higher, and the volume shipped was 312 million board feet higher. These higher shipments were due to the recent purchase of three U.S. sawmills and increased productivity at its Canadian sawmills.

Paper: This segment also was affected by the pandemic and economic slowdown, with slumps in products such as newspapers, inserts, flyers and commercial paper. For 2020, Resolute reported an operating loss of $46 million, compared to operating income of $82 million in 2019. The average transaction fell by an average of $75 per metric ton, and shipments dropped by 440,000 metric tons.

The transformation

Resolute's business strategy centers around five pillars that are expected to transform the company. These are the pillars, as laid out in the management discussion and analysis section of the 10-K:

Growing in pulp and wood products: These are considered core segments for the company because they promise long-term, sustained growth.

Integrating its pulp into value-added quality tissue: Resolute's tissue operations are mainly supplied by its pulp mills, thus opening opportunities for synergies and for managing the risks associated with cyclical market pulp pricing.

Investing in product innovation: The company writes, "We see certain megatrends around evolving customer preferences toward more renewable alternatives, urbanization and demographic changes that could open opportunities for our Company in value-added engineered wood products to capitalize on the growing role of wood in multi-family residential and commercial construction, as well as innovative fiber-derived products."

Maximizing cash generation from paper assets: While the market for paper products has generally been declining, Resolute sees its paper assets as something of a cash cow, helping it generate cash to help finance the transformation strategy.

Disciplined approach to capital allocation: The company notes that it operates in a capital-intensive and cyclical industry, so capital allocation is a priority.

This graphic, from a presentation to the RBC Capital Markets Forest Products Conference on Dec. 2, sums up the significant transformation initiatives since 2013:

These initiatives have been underway for some years. What do we see when we review the fundamental metrics?

Financial strength

The GuruFocus financial strength score is 4 out of10.

We would expect companies such as Resolute, with heavy capital requirements, to have debt loads. This chart shows its cash and debt holdings over the past dozen years:

It's enough to scare away most value investors. The interest coverage ratio is barely adequate at 4.15.

As part of its transformation process, the company did reduce its debt somewhat in 2020, but further deleveraging would strengthen the balance sheet and reduce the cost of servicing the debt.

As it currently stands, the Altman Z-Score is lower than most investors would like. However, the Piotroski F-Score is relatively strong.

Profitability

Resolute's profitability score is also 4 out of 10.

One of the consequences of being in a commodity business is that it is hard to turn in respectable margins:

Investors might have expected the transformation (initiated in 2013) to have had a positive effect by now.

They might have expected the same of return on equity, which has been flat since its post-2009 highs::

Also add diluted earnings per share to the list of disappointments:

Overall, the transformation hasn't yet transformed the fundamentals.

Dividend and share buybacks

The company does not pay a dividend, but it has been repurchasing shares at an average rate of 0.86% per year:

Valuation

Because its share price has shot up over the past year, the GuruFocus Value Line sees Resolute as a significantly overvalued stock:

The price-earnings ratio is a whopping 172.68. Even the PEG ratio is relatively high at 3.53, well above the fair value mark of 1.

Gurus

Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio) of Fairfax Financial Holdings ( FFH, Financial), sometimes called "the Warren Buffett of Canada," dominates the ownership of Resolute. He held 37.47% of the company on Dec. 31. Another Canadian guru, Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio) of Chou Associates Management, owned 5.61%. Donald Smith & Co. and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies were the two other gurus with stakes.

Otherwise, the gurus have been doing more selling than buying over the past two years:

Conclusion

In the past year, Resolute Forest Products has become known as a momentum stock, but of course, momentum always runs out sooner or later. Still, it might have become a stock worth considering if the transformation was leading to continued improvements on the bottom line. Judging by the fundamentals, investors haven't seen much so far.

Its sky-high price-earnings ratio means investors will wait a long, long time to see profitability. Its Ebitda growth rate has not been high enough to bring the PEG ratio down to a comfortable level.

Growth investors who expect the boom in housing starts and renovations to continue may find it worth a closer look. For value investors and income investors, this will be a non-starter.

Disclaimer: I do not own shares in any of the companies named in this article and do not expect to buy any in the next 72 hours.

