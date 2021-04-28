Efficient Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

Added Positions: BND, BIV, VTI, VOO, VTV, VEU, VNQ, VSS, VGK, VEA, VPL, VCSH, VTIP, BNDX, VXUS, VWO,

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Efficient Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Efficient Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Efficient Advisors, LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $670 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 697,346 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.63% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 398,601 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 632,053 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 211,348 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS) - 551,119 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.92%

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 60.69%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.072000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 341,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.44%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $88.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 345,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 81.68%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.896100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 96,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.61%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $383.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 48,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.07%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 170,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 96.58%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.938300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 163,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Efficient Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Efficient Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 60%. The sale prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Efficient Advisors, LLC still held 12,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Efficient Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 63.56%. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Efficient Advisors, LLC still held 6,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Efficient Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 63%. The sale prices were between $31.63 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $32.16. The stock is now traded at around $32.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Efficient Advisors, LLC still held 10,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Efficient Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.18%. The sale prices were between $51.94 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $53.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.132000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Efficient Advisors, LLC still held 15,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Efficient Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.01%. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Efficient Advisors, LLC still held 9,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Efficient Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.5%. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Efficient Advisors, LLC still held 5,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.