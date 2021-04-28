Integrated Capital Management, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, , SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares U.S. Treasu

New Purchases: SPDW, ITE, SPTM, SPTS, RPV, SPTL, SPAB, BXMX, EVV, EIM, EVN, EFR, HFRO, MAV, MHI, FRA, VLT, BGT,

Investment company Integrated Capital Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, , SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integrated Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Integrated Capital Management, Inc. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 329,978 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.96% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 77,490 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.44% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 71,717 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95% Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 587,820 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 280,623 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. New Position

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.53%. The holding were 280,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 120,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.821700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 77,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.654200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 116,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 42,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 36,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 130.19%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.896100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 11,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 85.06%. The purchase prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $7.36 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $7.61. The stock is now traded at around $7.569900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $5.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 25,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts Debt Fd Inc by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $8.88 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $9.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $5.08, with an estimated average price of $4.98. The stock is now traded at around $5.110100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust. The sale prices were between $6.33 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $6.58.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $10.7 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $11.05.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $11.48 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $11.92.