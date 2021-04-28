Integrated Capital Management, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, , SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares U.S. Treasu

- New Purchases: SPDW, ITE, SPTM, SPTS, RPV, SPTL, SPAB, BXMX, EVV, EIM, EVN, EFR, HFRO, MAV, MHI, FRA, VLT, BGT,
- Added Positions: VTI, IWD, VMBS, EMLC, TFI, TEI, EAD, PPR, IGD, HIX, HIO, MFM, GIM, PHK, NSL, MSD, FAX, JOF, SBI, GDL, AOD, AWF, BDJ, KTF, BOE, DHY, CIK, MVF, DSM, DHF, BIF, AGD, DSU, VVR, PHT, KSM, JRO, JFR, HYB, HTY, IID,
- Reduced Positions: VEA, SPIB, EFV, IWF, JQUA, VIG, PDBC,
- Sold Out: GOVT, VWO, IWV, EVF, VTA, FCT,
For the details of Integrated Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, These are the top 5 holdings of Integrated Capital Management, Inc.
- SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 329,978 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.96%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 77,490 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.44%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 71,717 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
- Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 587,820 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 280,623 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.53%. The holding were 280,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: (ITE)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 120,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.821700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 77,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.654200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 116,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 42,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 36,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 130.19%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.896100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 11,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 85.06%. The purchase prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $7.36 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $7.61. The stock is now traded at around $7.569900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $5.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 25,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts Debt Fd Inc (MSD)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts Debt Fd Inc by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $8.88 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $9.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc (HIO)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $5.08, with an estimated average price of $4.98. The stock is now traded at around $5.110100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.Sold Out: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust. The sale prices were between $6.33 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $6.58.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $10.7 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $11.05.Sold Out: First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $11.48 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $11.92.
