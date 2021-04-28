Bluescape Energy Partners LLC Buys Riley Exploration Permian Inc, Sells TransAlta Corp

Investment company Bluescape Energy Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Riley Exploration Permian Inc, sells TransAlta Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC owns 4 stocks with a total value of $685 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bluescape Energy Partners LLC. Also check out:
1. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bluescape Energy Partners LLC keeps buying
For the details of Bluescape Energy Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bluescape+energy+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bluescape Energy Partners LLC
- NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 9,007,214 shares, 49.58% of the total portfolio.
- Riley Exploration Permian Inc (T7U) - 5,856,439 shares, 22.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) - 6,531,677 shares, 21.58% of the total portfolio.
- TransAlta Corp (TAC) - 4,799,848 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.64%
Bluescape Energy Partners LLC initiated holding in Riley Exploration Permian Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.58 and $40.08, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.21%. The holding were 5,856,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bluescape Energy Partners LLC. Also check out:
1. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bluescape Energy Partners LLC keeps buying