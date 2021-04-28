Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Sells First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, American Express Co

New Purchases: FEZ, SPEM, BKLN, IFF, GOLD, CI, HIG, OCSL, ABNB, VER, BIIB, BX, FHLC, FTEC, HOLX, INFI, PDBC, KBH, LIND, BOND, SPSM, AMKR, ABR, BLK, CCI, D, FDIS, FNV, GRMN, IQV, ICLN, MCHI, LEN, PAAS, PLD, SCHF, SEEL, FLRN, GNR, RWR, SRCL, TOL, GDX, VTRS, DTN, A8C3, FAX, AYI, AMG, ALLE, AMT, AON, ACGL, ATKR, BLKB, BAH, BRO, CACI, CPRI, PRTS, CDR, CMPS, CUZ, CRH, CUBE, DECK, DNLI, DLB, DCI, EGP, EA, LLY, EOSE, FISV, FLIR, FOXA, FTDR, GNRC, GGG, HSIC, HUBS, HII, HYLN, ING, INVH, IRBT, IGSB, USHY, ITB, JKHY, KEX, LSF, LKQ, MKL, MMC, MAA, NBIX, NBEV, ORLY, IX, PPG, PB, RJF, RGA, RELX, IPO, RIO, RPRX, SPGI, SEIC, SRE, SCI, SHAK, SIEB, SOS, SO, BWX, SPIB, SPTL, TFX, TMX, WD5A, UMPQ, UL, VLO, EMLC, VERU, VMW, WAT, WWD, ZBRA,

FEZ, SPEM, BKLN, IFF, GOLD, CI, HIG, OCSL, ABNB, VER, BIIB, BX, FHLC, FTEC, HOLX, INFI, PDBC, KBH, LIND, BOND, SPSM, AMKR, ABR, BLK, CCI, D, FDIS, FNV, GRMN, IQV, ICLN, MCHI, LEN, PAAS, PLD, SCHF, SEEL, FLRN, GNR, RWR, SRCL, TOL, GDX, VTRS, DTN, A8C3, FAX, AYI, AMG, ALLE, AMT, AON, ACGL, ATKR, BLKB, BAH, BRO, CACI, CPRI, PRTS, CDR, CMPS, CUZ, CRH, CUBE, DECK, DNLI, DLB, DCI, EGP, EA, LLY, EOSE, FISV, FLIR, FOXA, FTDR, GNRC, GGG, HSIC, HUBS, HII, HYLN, ING, INVH, IRBT, IGSB, USHY, ITB, JKHY, KEX, LSF, LKQ, MKL, MMC, MAA, NBIX, NBEV, ORLY, IX, PPG, PB, RJF, RGA, RELX, IPO, RIO, RPRX, SPGI, SEIC, SRE, SCI, SHAK, SIEB, SOS, SO, BWX, SPIB, SPTL, TFX, TMX, WD5A, UMPQ, UL, VLO, EMLC, VERU, VMW, WAT, WWD, ZBRA, Added Positions: SPY, XLRE, FVD, FTCS, EEMV, VZ, USMV, BAB, PFF, FPX, TLT, VNCE, HDV, GE, IXUS, MRK, QCOM, PFE, SPSB, T, KO, NEM, CLX, JNJ, PG, MCD, CVX, QYLD, HD, IBM, PM, SPYV, GDXJ, FIVG, SPLV, IYF, PEP, XOM, HP, VEA, ABT, CSCO, FDX, SWN, VMBS, AVGO, DHI, FPE, GM, GILD, PGX, QQQ, LQD, MU, QDEL, XOP, TXN, VWO, DIS, ABBV, AEM, AAL, APH, APTV, AZN, ADP, CB, CMCSA, CVS, DFS, EMN, ETN, ET, HYLS, IAG, PCEF, IGIB, IJR, AOA, DGRO, HYG, MTUM, VNLA, JPM, LH, MA, MDT, MGM, MDLZ, NEE, PLTR, PNC, RTX, REGN, RDS.A, SCHW, SCHE, SCHX, SCHA, XLV, SPAB, XBI, TGT, TEL, TFC, UNP, UPS, UNH, VV, VBR, ZTS, ZNGA, ACN, ADBE, APD, ALC, ALL, GOOGL, SDOG, AIG, ATR, ARMK, ASML, SAN, WRB, BRK.B, BBY, BIO, TECH, BR, BEPC, BURL, CCD, CSL, CDW, CHH, CMS, CTSH, COLM, STZ, DHR, XRAY, DG, ECL, EIX, NVST, EOG, EL, JETS, EEFT, FDS, FICO, QTEC, FE, GDV, IT, HDB, HEI, HXL, HON, HPQ, JBHT, IAA, IEX, INFO, ICE, INTU, PWB, XMLV, CGW, FLOT, JKG, JKI, TIP, JCI, JLL, KEY, LSTR, CACG, LII, LIN, LOW, MGA, MANH, MET, MORN, NKE, NIO, NDSN, NVS, NVO, OXLC, PCAR, PKG, PH, PSX, PINS, POOL, PFS, PHM, PVH, ROK, RPM, SNY, SCHC, SCHH, XLU, SND, AOS, SPYG, SPYD, SWK, SBUX, STLD, TSM, TMO, TJX, TRU, TRV, TRMB, ULTA, UAL, VYM, VCLT, VRSK, V, WFC, WEX, XYL, ZM,

FMB, AGG, AXP, DD, KPTI, GBX, AAPL, TSLA, FANG, MUB, AMP, VIAC, GOOG, VOD, PENN, DIA, AMD, FDN, GNL, HFRO, PEY, AOK, HQH, CXP, FSKR, IRT, IVV, AOR, JDD, SRVR, WBA, NMTR, AFIN, C, FSK, AOM, EFA, NXRT, JWN, AMGN, NLY, ARI, BCX, CIK, CEQP, DOCU, AMZA, FCCY, INTC, RSP, ICF, ACWV, EEM, IWN, IWM, LMT, SNR, NVDA, RVT, XLE, XLK, SIRI, SPLK, SSYS, TDOC, VDE, VFH, VNQ, BND, VTI, XHR, BABA, AMAT, AINC, BAC, CAT, CHKP, CLNY, COST, CRON, ENB, F, GIS, GER, BSCL, IJH, HEFA, IGV, EMB, KIM, LVS, LUMN, NRZ, NOK, PNNT, SONY, TEVA, VIS, VGT, VCSH, VTR, WAB, WYNN, Sold Out: HYS, OCSI, EPI, 50AA, PLAY, PFX, VIA, OLED, RH, AVAV, NCZ, SQ, SE, VAW, ASND, SVW, 4Q01, ARKG, ARKK, EWZ, IYR, CLF, WES, CDH, NCV, BB, IP, GILT, FCEL, EXPE, ENTG, EV, DVAX, BHC, ADI,

Investment company Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, sells First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, American Express Co, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owns 827 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,045 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.57% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 209,993 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.75% Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 245,880 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.58% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,380 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,393 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71%

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.74 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $43.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 59,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 56,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 33,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $143.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $247.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 58.57%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 28,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 321.94%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 94,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 49.75%. The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $39.138300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 209,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 71.15%. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8. The stock is now traded at around $73.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 85,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 76.21%. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 56,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 93.08%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 35,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The sale prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.14.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund. The sale prices were between $28.61 and $32.76, with an estimated average price of $31.05.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $27.01 and $49.1, with an estimated average price of $39.05.