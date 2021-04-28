Orca Investment Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

- New Purchases: SPSB, IFF, LUMN, XOM, EAST,
- Added Positions: T,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, MSFT, AAPL, PYPL, VTI, HD, XLF, KMI, CAH, INTC, JPM, SCHM, ADP, BA, ABBV, PFE, WCLD, VEU, SSNC, PG, PPG, JNJ, BMY, KMB, MO, GPC, EMR,
- Sold Out: DD, DELL, XSW, CYTH, FLIR, BRK.A,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,313 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,241 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,401 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 10,609 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 116,094 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 116,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $143.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 16,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 131,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST)
Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Eastside Distilling Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.27 and $2.73, with an estimated average price of $1.75. The stock is now traded at around $1.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW)
Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF. The sale prices were between $150.94 and $175.77, with an estimated average price of $161.22.Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (CYTH)
Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.96 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $10.23.Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)
Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.
