Orca Investment Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Roseburg, OR, based Investment company Orca Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Eastside Distilling Inc, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF, Lumen Technologies Inc, FLIR Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orca Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Orca Investment Management, LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $96 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Orca Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orca+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Orca Investment Management, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,313 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,241 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,401 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 10,609 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 116,094 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 116,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $143.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 16,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 131,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST)

Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Eastside Distilling Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.27 and $2.73, with an estimated average price of $1.75. The stock is now traded at around $1.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW)

Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF. The sale prices were between $150.94 and $175.77, with an estimated average price of $161.22.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (CYTH)

Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.96 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.



Here is the complete portfolio of Orca Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Orca Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Orca Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Orca Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Orca Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider