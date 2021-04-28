Manning & Napier Group, Llc Buys Seagen Inc, Facebook Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Sells Expedia Group Inc, , Micron Technology Inc

New Purchases: SGEN, FICO, NEM, GOLD, AEM, EMB, USMV, VGIT, VGSH, AIRC, VTRS, RADI, IIPR, ESGD, SUSC,

Investment company Manning & Napier Group, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Seagen Inc, Facebook Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, sells Expedia Group Inc, , Micron Technology Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manning & Napier Group, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Manning & Napier Group, Llc owns 276 stocks with a total value of $11.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,128,602 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.66% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,735,016 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 87,769 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.13% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 694,307 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,005,448 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.41%

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $141.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 913,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The purchase prices were between $429.86 and $511.56, with an estimated average price of $475.35. The stock is now traded at around $540.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 187,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 839,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,176,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $64.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 741,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 183,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 54.66%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $307.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,128,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 111.87%. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $297.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 732,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 118.68%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 858,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 270.22%. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $339.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 369,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 41.13%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3471.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 87,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 1812.42%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $611.650100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 155,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The sale prices were between $12.67 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $13.87.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $257.29 and $307.53, with an estimated average price of $286.32.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC. The sale prices were between $61.57 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $68.24.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.