Bender Robert & Associates Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, UroGen Pharma, Clovis Oncology Inc, Sells Vipshop Holdings

- New Purchases: VRTX, URGN, CLVS, EOLS, IDXX, HON, PLSE, CMRX, SMMT, JNCE,
- Added Positions: NVDA, ADBE, AMZN, ISRG, MSFT, NEE, HD, SBUX, FB, ILMN, FIVE, LLY, BKNG, ULTA, COST, CTSH, BMY, JPM, TGT, BA,
- Reduced Positions: VMW, GOOGL, BAND, NSC, EXEL, DIS, ALXN, T,
- Sold Out: VIPS,
For the details of BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bender+robert+%26+associates/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 480,745 shares, 18.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,843 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
- Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 32,314 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 14,549 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) - 61,709 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
Bender Robert & Associates initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 30,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN)
Bender Robert & Associates initiated holding in UroGen Pharma Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.99 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $20.971300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 31,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS)
Bender Robert & Associates initiated holding in Clovis Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $6.72. The stock is now traded at around $6.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Evolus Inc (EOLS)
Bender Robert & Associates initiated holding in Evolus Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.2 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $9.19. The stock is now traded at around $9.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Bender Robert & Associates initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $556.620100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 510 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Bender Robert & Associates initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $223.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
Bender Robert & Associates sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47.
Here is the complete portfolio of BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES. Also check out:
1. BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES's Undervalued Stocks
2. BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES keeps buying