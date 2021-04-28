Bender Robert & Associates Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, UroGen Pharma, Clovis Oncology Inc, Sells Vipshop Holdings

New Purchases: VRTX, URGN, CLVS, EOLS, IDXX, HON, PLSE, CMRX, SMMT, JNCE,

VRTX, URGN, CLVS, EOLS, IDXX, HON, PLSE, CMRX, SMMT, JNCE, Added Positions: NVDA, ADBE, AMZN, ISRG, MSFT, NEE, HD, SBUX, FB, ILMN, FIVE, LLY, BKNG, ULTA, COST, CTSH, BMY, JPM, TGT, BA,

NVDA, ADBE, AMZN, ISRG, MSFT, NEE, HD, SBUX, FB, ILMN, FIVE, LLY, BKNG, ULTA, COST, CTSH, BMY, JPM, TGT, BA, Reduced Positions: VMW, GOOGL, BAND, NSC, EXEL, DIS, ALXN, T,

VMW, GOOGL, BAND, NSC, EXEL, DIS, ALXN, T, Sold Out: VIPS,

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Bender Robert & Associates Current Portfolio ) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, UroGen Pharma, Clovis Oncology Inc, Evolus Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, sells Vipshop Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bender Robert & Associates. As of 2021Q1, Bender Robert & Associates owns 56 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bender+robert+%26+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 480,745 shares, 18.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,843 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 32,314 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 14,549 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) - 61,709 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%

Bender Robert & Associates initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 30,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bender Robert & Associates initiated holding in UroGen Pharma Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.99 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $20.971300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 31,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bender Robert & Associates initiated holding in Clovis Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $6.72. The stock is now traded at around $6.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bender Robert & Associates initiated holding in Evolus Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.2 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $9.19. The stock is now traded at around $9.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bender Robert & Associates initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $556.620100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bender Robert & Associates initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $223.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bender Robert & Associates sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47.