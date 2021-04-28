Cypress Wealth Services, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares C

New Purchases: IUSB, EFV, VTIP, PSLV, ARKG, EEM, ABC, ADM, LRCX, TSM, IYH, SDOG, SPLG, TIP, ED, SCHV,

VTV, IEMG, IJR, MTUM, SCHF, GOVT, MTCH, EFG, HD, ESGU, VLUE, MUB, COST, MSFT, AMZN, HON, IXN, MCD, SCHA, HYG, ESGE, SCHM, IJH, BRK.B, PHYS, SRE, IGSB, VCIT, BMY, IWM, LGLV, MO, QUAL, RMI, RMI, SUB, ARKK, KOR, KOR, GOOGL, LMT, NKE, UNH, V, AMT, F, MDLZ, MBB, BKNG, QCOM, HDV, UL, UNP, RTX, WMT, CBND, EFA, PM, MA, FB, MMM, VDE, CVS, VBR, SCHW, DHR, GD, GS, IBM, IQV, SHOP, HFRO, NFLX, IWV, IWO, IWN, DOCU, NVS, PH, UBER, IBB, EBAY, BSCL, BSCM, Reduced Positions: SHYG, QQQ, AAPL, IEFA, GBIL, VOO, USMV, LQD, IHI, RPG, VUG, TLT, LMBS, SCHX, FEX, NEAR, SCHZ, SPY, DIA, FTC, IYG, MGK, SCHE, INTC, BABA, SCHD, VTEB, DUK, HPQ, JPM, PYPL, VWO, BLK, COP, D, LLY, NEE, NVDA, TXN, DIS, WFC, GSLC, SCHB, VB, VO, XLY, ABT, ACN, ALK, BA, KO, CMCSA, XOM, GIS, LAMR, MRK, ORCL, PEP, PG, WM, QQQX, AG, BND, FNX, FTA, FTCS, FXL, FYX, ITOT, IYR, VCSH, VHT, VIG, VNQ, CAH, CSCO, ENB, LYG, MDT, NAK, PFE, WPM, TMO, VZ, FNV, FSM, SVM, CORP, DVY, FBT, FVD, IVW, IWB, IWD, IWF, PGX, QQEW, QTEC, SIZE, XLU, XLV,

Investment company Cypress Wealth Services, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Wealth Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cypress Wealth Services, LLC owns 266 stocks with a total value of $459 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cypress Wealth Services, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cypress+wealth+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 97,551 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 267,282 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 190,844 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 418,194 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.77% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 28,151 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.59%

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 102,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.538700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 63,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 41,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 54,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $91.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.909800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 32.85%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 62,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 65.29%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 46,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 575.19%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 35,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 291.26%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $174.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 14,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.58%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 74,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 28.26%. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $158.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 47,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23.

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72.

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51.

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.