Cypress Wealth Services, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares C

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cypress Wealth Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Wealth Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cypress Wealth Services, LLC owns 266 stocks with a total value of $459 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cypress Wealth Services, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cypress+wealth+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cypress Wealth Services, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 97,551 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
  2. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 267,282 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 190,844 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
  4. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 418,194 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.77%
  5. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 28,151 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.59%
New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 102,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.538700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 63,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 41,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 54,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $91.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.909800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 32.85%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 62,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 65.29%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 46,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 575.19%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 35,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 291.26%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $174.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 14,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.58%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 74,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 28.26%. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $158.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 47,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cypress Wealth Services, LLC. Also check out:

