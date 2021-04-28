Mizuho Markets Americas Llc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Apple Inc, Sells GSX Techedu Inc, Baidu Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

New Purchases: BABA, SPY, AAPL, SQ, NVDA, AMZN, AMD, TSLA, MSFT, FB, UBER, ZM, GOOGL, PYPL, CRM, NFLX, BA, AVGO, DIS, MA, V, INTC, CRWD, FCX, NOW, SPLK, ALGN, JPM, GS, AXP, TWTR, ADBE, IBM, WDC, ILMN, CREE, LULU, T, SCHW, PG, ALB, FDX, KO, BKNG, DDD, PFE, GM, NKE, MS, QCOM, APTV, MCD, LVS, BIIB, XOM,

Investment company Mizuho Markets Americas Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Apple Inc, Square Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells GSX Techedu Inc, Baidu Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, iQIYI Inc, Vertiv Holdings Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mizuho Markets Americas Llc. As of 2021Q1, Mizuho Markets Americas Llc owns 93 stocks with a total value of $882 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,197,808 shares, 30.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 193,238 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
Apple Inc (AAPL) - 558,001 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
Square Inc (SQ) - 161,347 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $237.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.79%. The holding were 1,197,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.68%. The holding were 193,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.73%. The holding were 558,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $254.949900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 161,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $611.650100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 62,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3471.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 10,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc sold out a holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The sale prices were between $31.78 and $142.7, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $23.16.

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc sold out a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The sale prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21.

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33.