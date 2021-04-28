Logo
Mizuho Markets Americas Llc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Apple Inc, Sells GSX Techedu Inc, Baidu Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mizuho Markets Americas Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Apple Inc, Square Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells GSX Techedu Inc, Baidu Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, iQIYI Inc, Vertiv Holdings Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mizuho Markets Americas Llc. As of 2021Q1, Mizuho Markets Americas Llc owns 93 stocks with a total value of $882 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mizuho+markets+americas+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,197,808 shares, 14.51% of the total portfolio.
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 193,238 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 558,001 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Square Inc (SQ) - 161,347 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $237.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.79%. The holding were 1,197,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.68%. The holding were 193,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.73%. The holding were 558,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $254.949900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 161,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $611.650100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 62,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3471.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 10,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: GSX Techedu Inc (GSX)

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc sold out a holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The sale prices were between $31.78 and $142.7, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: iQIYI Inc (IQ)

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $23.16.

Sold Out: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc sold out a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The sale prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21.

Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33.



