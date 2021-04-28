Cintas Corporation Promotes Max Langenkamp to Newly Elevated Executive-Level Position of Senior Vice President of Human Resources





Cintas+Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) has announced that Max Langenkamp has been promoted to the newly created position of Senior Vice President of Human Resources, effective June 1, 2021.





Max Langenkamp has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Cintas Corporation, effective June 1, 2021. He has been the company's VP of Human Resources since 2014 and added the Chief Diversity Officer role in 2019. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cintas Corporation)





With Langenkamps promotion, human resources will be elevated to an executive-level area of oversight. Before this change, human resources reported up through outgoing Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary Tom Frooman, who earlier this week announced his retirement, effective July 31, 2021.









Langenkamp, currently Vice President of Human Resources, will also continue to serve as Chief Diversity Officer, the companys top diversity, equity, and inclusion official.









We are confident that with Maxs leadership and guidance at the executive level, Cintas will continue to attract talented candidates; retain great employee-partners; and help to develop them to take advantage of all of the professional growth opportunities that Cintas has to offer, said Todd Schneider, currently Cintas Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and incoming Chief Executive Officer and President as of June 1.









We have done an incredible amount of amazing work to position Cintas as an employer of choice, and a company that truly values its employee-partners, Langenkamp said. With this new role, Im looking forward to taking that further and working with our other senior executives to continue our work growing Cintas.









Langenkamp joined Cintas in 2006 as a member of the in-house legal counsel staff, where he managed labor and employment and litigation matters for the company. In 2011, he was promoted to Senior Director of Human Resources, supporting the Rental Division, the companys largest division. In 2014, Langenkamp was promoted to VP of Human Resources where he oversaw the teams focused on labor and employment, talent acquisition, and employment branding. In 2019, he was further recognized by earning the role of Cintas Chief Diversity Officer.









Cintas currently employs almost 40,000 employee-partners across the United States and Canada.









Among the many employment-related commendations Cintas has earned under Langenkamps leadership include Forbes Best Employer For Diversity (2019, 2020, 2021); GI Jobs Top Military Friendly Employer every year since 2005; and Diversity Plus Magazines Top 30 Champion of Diversity multiple times. Cintas is also a regular on Forbes Americas Most Admired Companies, Best Employer for New Grads, and Best Large Employer lists.









Langenkamp was also honored by Law & Politics Magazine as one of Ohios Rising Stars in 2018, and in 2019 received Chief Human Resource Officer of the Year For Profit Enterprise from HRO Today Magazine.









Prior to joining Cintas, Langenkamp was an attorney at Cincinnati, Ohio, law firm Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP, where he specialized in labor and employment matters in addition to general business litigation.









He earned his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University and his juris doctorate from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill School of Law. He is a member of the Association of Corporate Counsel, the Ohio State Bar Association and the American Bar Association.









Langenkamp is also active with many Cincinnati-area philanthropic organizations, including serving on the board of directors of The Urban League of Southwestern Ohio, Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Red Cross, the Community Action Agency Foundation of Hamilton County and the Multicultural Foodservice and Hospitality Alliance.









About Cintas Corporation:









Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean ProgramTM a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poors 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.





