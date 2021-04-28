Devon Energy to Present at the Citi Global Energy & Utilities Virtual Conference

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (: DVN) announced today that management will present at the Citi Global Energy & Utilities Virtual Conference at 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

The presentation will be available to the public via webcast. A link to the webcast will be accessible from Devons home page on the companys website at www.devonenergy.com.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devons disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.