Vanguard Commentary: After a Dismal First Quarter, What's Next for Bonds?

In the latest issue of Vanguard Active Fixed Income Perspectives, our experts look back on the first quarter of the yearand at what's ahead.

Key highlights

Performance: The expected rise in longer maturity U.S. Treasury yields created a bear market for interest rates and led to challenging conditions across fixed income. Credit spreads remain rich by historical measures.

The expected rise in longer maturity U.S. Treasury yields created a bear market for interest rates and led to challenging conditions across fixed income. Credit spreads remain rich by historical measures. Looking ahead: There are many positive signs across the global economy, but bond prices already reflect a smooth transition back to normal. We'll be watching for higher, and more persistent, realized inflationa key risk factor.

There are many positive signs across the global economy, but bond prices already reflect a smooth transition back to normal. We'll be watching for higher, and more persistent, realized inflationa key risk factor. Approach: We remain cautious and patient. Near-term opportunities exist in higher-quality financials and some select mid-quality cyclical issuers. Inflation should surge this spring and early summer as people get back to work and play following the pandemic. However, we don't expect this temporary surge to turn into runaway inflation over the medium term.

Patience remains the watchword

This was a broadly negative quarter for bonds, and we expect the volatility to continue. The long end of yield curves across developed markets steepened significantly this past quarter, creating a bear market for interest rates. In the U.S., the yield on the 10-year Treasury note increased more than 80 basis points over the quarter and more than 100 basis points since the first quarter of last year.

Credit spreads remain historically tight, and inflation concerns are high. Yields may still rise and curves may get steeper, but we don't foresee a 10-year Treasury yield much above 2% in the near term, given current conditions. It seems clear to us that this is a time for patience.

Can fixed income still play a role?

Investors may be questioning the value of fixed income investments. We disagree with those who suggest abandoning fixed income, especially in exchange for more exoticand usually more expensivealternatives. We believe fixed income can still provide diversification against equity risk in portfolios.

If the roaring stock market stumblesas it did in 2020we expect that fixed income will prove itself again.

Taxable fixed income sector returns

Sources: Bloomberg Barclays indexes and J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index, as of March 31, 2021.

Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The performance of an index is not an exact representation of any particular investment, as you cannot invest directly in an index.

Implications for bond portfolios

Rates

Market pricing has pulled forward expectations for future rate hikes, which are running well ahead of the Federal Reserve's forward guidance. The market now sees a rate hike as soon as the fourth quarter of 2022, with as many as three hikes in 2023. By comparison, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) does not anticipate raising rates before 2024.

We remain positioned for a modest move higher in yields. But after such a large move in the first quarter, we see rates more range bound for now.

Inflation expectations

The FOMC's Summary of Economic Projections released in mid-March revised its core inflation forecast upward to just above 2% for each year through 2023. We expect the Fed to remain accommodative.

We see value in front-end break-even inflation exposure, as the fundamental backdrop remains strong and inflation risks are skewed to the upside.

Mortgage-backed securities (MBS)

Longer durations, higher interest rate volatility, and a steeper Treasury curve keep us less constructive on MBS broadly, and we have reduced our exposure. We believe the Fed is unlikely to withdraw its support for MBS purchases because they are a direct way for monetary policy stimulus to reach households.

The path ahead for MBS is challenging, but a bottom-up focus on security selection can add value in a more volatile market.

Credit markets

It's time to be restrained in credit. Spreads are compressed, and the lowest-quality segments are most exposed to a shift in risk sentiment and/or a setback in the economic recovery.

Credit-sector spreads traded within a tight range during the quarter, doing little to help offset the negative impact of rising interest rates. Apart from below-investment-grade corporates, which benefited from investors' seeking refuge from rising rates, most credit sectors posted negative returns.

