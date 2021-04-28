Logo
Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Varian Medical Systems Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells Pinterest Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, Qualcomm Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Varian Medical Systems Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Amgen Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Pinterest Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clarity+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 74,009 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,916 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 39,767 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  4. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 117,693 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,622 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.50%
New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $135.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $236.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 233.29%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 16,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.

Sold Out: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.16 and $117.4, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

Reduced: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 73.63%. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 8,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

