Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Varian Medical Systems Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells Pinterest Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, Qualcomm Inc

New Purchases: AMAT, AMGN, BAC,

AMAT, AMGN, BAC, Added Positions: VAR, VXUS, SPY, VIG, VB, EEM, BRK.B, MMM, FB, COST, VTI, V, IXJ, IBB, VCR, C, IJH, DIA, ABBV, JPST, JNJ, XLF, SCHX,

VAR, VXUS, SPY, VIG, VB, EEM, BRK.B, MMM, FB, COST, VTI, V, IXJ, IBB, VCR, C, IJH, DIA, ABBV, JPST, JNJ, XLF, SCHX, Reduced Positions: PINS, TSLA, GOOG, IGM, INTC, JPM, PG, SNPS, MSFT, AMZN, ROKU, NVDA, NFLX, TGT, IVV, WDAY, MA, DIS,

PINS, TSLA, GOOG, IGM, INTC, JPM, PG, SNPS, MSFT, AMZN, ROKU, NVDA, NFLX, TGT, IVV, WDAY, MA, DIS, Sold Out: VUG, QCOM, TXN, FATE,

Investment company Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Varian Medical Systems Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Amgen Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Pinterest Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 74,009 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,916 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 39,767 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 117,693 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,622 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.50%

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $135.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $236.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 233.29%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 16,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.16 and $117.4, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 73.63%. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 8,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.