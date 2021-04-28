Orgel Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Sells ProShares Short S&P500, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

New Purchases: VYMI, ESGE, SUB, SPY, DIA, XEL, IWM, JPM,

Investment company Orgel Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, sells ProShares Short S&P500, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orgel Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Orgel Wealth Management, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $664 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 2,868,886 shares, 31.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25% Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) - 1,407,760 shares, 13.88% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,150,047 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 767.47% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 570,035 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.87% PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) - 1,204,402 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91%

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.75 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $67.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.88%. The holding were 1,407,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 38,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $338.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $69.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 767.47%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.86%. The holding were 1,150,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.27%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 202,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 246,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $166.14 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $191.28. The stock is now traded at around $205.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35.

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.