Orgel Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Sells ProShares Short S&P500, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

- New Purchases: VYMI, ESGE, SUB, SPY, DIA, XEL, IWM, JPM,
- Added Positions: IEMG, SCHD, IVV, PULS, SCHE, SCHF, QUAL, VIOO, SCHX, IEFA, VOT, SCHA, AGG, VCSH, VOO, MSFT, AMZN, VTI, SCHB, SUSB, PGR,
- Reduced Positions: MUB, VUG, AAPL, IWF, UNH, VYM,
- Sold Out: SH, VIG,
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 2,868,886 shares, 31.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25%
- Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) - 1,407,760 shares, 13.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,150,047 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 767.47%
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 570,035 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.87%
- PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) - 1,204,402 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91%
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.75 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $67.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.88%. The holding were 1,407,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 38,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 972 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $338.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $69.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 767.47%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.86%. The holding were 1,150,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.27%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 202,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 246,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $166.14 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $191.28. The stock is now traded at around $205.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35.Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.
