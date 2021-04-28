National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur Buys Nike Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Linde PLC

Added Positions: AAPL, NKE,

AAPL, NKE, Reduced Positions: SCHX, LQD,

SCHX, LQD, Sold Out: IWB, LIN, CVS,

Investment company National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur Current Portfolio ) buys Nike Inc, sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Linde PLC, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur. As of 2021Q1, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur owns 47 stocks with a total value of $10.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/national+mutual+insurance+federation+of+agricultural+cooperatives/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 10,043,800 shares, 19.87% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 10,753,317 shares, 19.07% of the total portfolio. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 4,353,947 shares, 16.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 4,125,832 shares, 15.65% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 3,300,650 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur added to a holding in Nike Inc by 73.27%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $130.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 37.34%. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $101.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur still held 950,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.