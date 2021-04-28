National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur Buys Nike Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Linde PLC

For the details of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/national+mutual+insurance+federation+of+agricultural+cooperatives/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 10,043,800 shares, 19.87% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 10,753,317 shares, 19.07% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 4,353,947 shares, 16.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 4,125,832 shares, 15.65% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 3,300,650 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio.
National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur added to a holding in Nike Inc by 73.27%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $130.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29.Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)
National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.Reduced: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 37.34%. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $101.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur still held 950,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
