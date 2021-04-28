Unison Asset Management LLC Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Carter's Inc, Sells General Motors Co, Blackstone Group Inc, Southwest Airlines Co

- Added Positions: LMT, ORLY, CRI, NOC, LBRDA, HII, AMAT, LOW, BAC, WFC,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL,
- Sold Out: GM, BX, LUV, ALK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Unison Asset Management LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 35,619 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio.
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 45,482 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56%
- Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 20,501 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio.
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 179,481 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 21,791 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
Unison Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 51.47%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $373.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 6,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Unison Asset Management LLC added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 30.84%. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $528.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 7,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Carter's Inc (CRI)
Unison Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Carter's Inc by 28.26%. The purchase prices were between $82.6 and $104.99, with an estimated average price of $92.55. The stock is now traded at around $103.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 34,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Unison Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 32.71%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $338.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 6,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA)
Unison Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 36.17%. The purchase prices were between $140.47 and $154.66, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $153.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 13,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
Unison Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11.Sold Out: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Unison Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Unison Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Unison Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Unison Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 37.41%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.34%. Unison Asset Management LLC still held 17,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.
