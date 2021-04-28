Unison Asset Management LLC Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Carter's Inc, Sells General Motors Co, Blackstone Group Inc, Southwest Airlines Co

Added Positions: LMT, ORLY, CRI, NOC, LBRDA, HII, AMAT, LOW, BAC, WFC,

LMT, ORLY, CRI, NOC, LBRDA, HII, AMAT, LOW, BAC, WFC, Reduced Positions: AAPL,

AAPL, Sold Out: GM, BX, LUV, ALK,

Investment company Unison Asset Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Carter's Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, sells General Motors Co, Blackstone Group Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Apple Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unison Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Unison Asset Management LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Unison Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/unison+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 35,619 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 45,482 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 20,501 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 179,481 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% Facebook Inc (FB) - 21,791 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%

Unison Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 51.47%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $373.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 6,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unison Asset Management LLC added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 30.84%. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $528.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 7,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unison Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Carter's Inc by 28.26%. The purchase prices were between $82.6 and $104.99, with an estimated average price of $92.55. The stock is now traded at around $103.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 34,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unison Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 32.71%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $338.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 6,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unison Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 36.17%. The purchase prices were between $140.47 and $154.66, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $153.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 13,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unison Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11.

Unison Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06.

Unison Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Unison Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06.

Unison Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 37.41%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.34%. Unison Asset Management LLC still held 17,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.