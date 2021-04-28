ESL Trust Services, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Tompkins Financial Corp, Sells GlaxoSmithKline PLC

New Purchases: TMP,

TMP, Added Positions: SCHD, MTUM, IWM, BIV,

SCHD, MTUM, IWM, BIV, Reduced Positions: GSK, IEI, EFA, SHY, VWO, AAPL, MSFT, IWF,

Investment company ESL Trust Services, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Tompkins Financial Corp, sells GlaxoSmithKline PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ESL Trust Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, ESL Trust Services, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ESL Trust Services, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/esl+trust+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 124,486 shares, 20.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 595,200 shares, 17.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 479,196 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.12% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 198,985 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.20% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 108,510 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%

ESL Trust Services, LLC initiated holding in Tompkins Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $92.36, with an estimated average price of $78.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ESL Trust Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 69.03%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $229.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ESL Trust Services, LLC reduced to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 75%. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. ESL Trust Services, LLC still held 7,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.