Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Roper Technologies Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Coca-Cola Co, General Dynamics Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Roper Technologies Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Coca-Cola Co, General Dynamics Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Roper Technologies Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Hormel Foods Corp, sells AT&T Inc, Coca-Cola Co, General Dynamics Corp, Apple Inc, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC owns 185 stocks with a total value of $677 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spearhead+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 316,352 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.95%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 125,605 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 91,289 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.5%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 106,902 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 131,932 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $441.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 22,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GenMark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK)

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $144.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU)

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 40,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $94.74, with an estimated average price of $73.28. The stock is now traded at around $73.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.3 and $183.85, with an estimated average price of $104.16. The stock is now traded at around $87.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 3741.98%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $369.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 25,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 61.52%. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36. The stock is now traded at around $76.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 113,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 43.85%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $131.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 69,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Hormel Foods Corp by 36.90%. The purchase prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3. The stock is now traded at around $45.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 172,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 30.44%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $236.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 35,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Clorox Co (CLX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Clorox Co by 32.88%. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $185.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 43,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Sold Out: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $46.48 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $70.65.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.42%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC still held 114,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Target Corp (TGT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Target Corp by 21.82%. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $204.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC still held 41,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider