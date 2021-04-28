Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Roper Technologies Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Coca-Cola Co, General Dynamics Corp

- New Purchases: ROP, GNMK, SGEN, FLGT, GLUU, APPS, XPEL, EVH, BPMC, ETSY, FRPT, ZNGA, UPWK, GH, BCRX, EHTH, WORK, ACMR, PTON, NET, APPF, Z, RGNX, CRWD, TWST, SAIL, QTRX, EVER, BYND, ZM, BLFS, CHRS, CERS, AXON, CYRX, CELH, GM, ENPH, BLUE, PTCT, ALRM, RARE, TWOU, OCUL, KPTI, RAMP, OTRK, FOLD, ESTC, TENB, F, ATNX, VCSH, VEA, VGSH, VWOB,
- Added Positions: COST, ED, PG, HRL, AMGN, CLX, PEAK, KNSA, WMT, CINF, MCD, PEP, MKC, CVS, BDX, ADP, V, MMM, CVX, HD, JNJ, SBUX, ECL, MDT, BA, CRM, UNH, SPGI, MSFT, FB, BIV, VGIT, SRPT, DOV, NBIX, SHV, EDV, BND, VCIT, YEXT, ABBV, PFPT, ABT, VRTX, VFC, SHW, VHT, VGLT, GOOGL, TNDM, LTPZ, EVBG, VCLT, VNQ, PLAN, BNDX, ALNY, NKE, VTI, VAW, VCR, VDC, VGT, MRNA, DXCM, SMAR, CRSP, EDIT, NEE, LULU, OC, ILMN, NVDA, SNN,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, VBK, IJR, DIS, TGT, SCHW, BLK, VBR, GOOG, SYY, EMR, CDNA, ZS, AMZN, ROKU, SNAP, TWLO, SQ, TTD, INSP, NVTA, HUBS, FIVN, IRTC, VOX, NOW, MED, VXF, TDOC, VIS, CORT, JPM, AVLR, RGEN, WDAY, OKTA, BL, VFH, VEEV,
- Sold Out: T, KO, GD, SGT, DOCU, SFIX, MDB, CDLX, COUP, ALGN, EPAM, RNG, VCYT, ITOT, GKOS, PAYC, PCTY, PANW, NEO, QTWO, BRKS, TTWO, EXAS, ACAD, DBX, CLDR, PSTG, ANET, MRCY, AYX, RMR, CARG, IONS, EXEL, WHD, PEN, ZUO, NEWR, TCMD,
For the details of Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spearhead+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 316,352 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.95%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 125,605 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
- Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 91,289 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.5%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 106,902 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 131,932 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $441.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 22,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GenMark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $144.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 40,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $94.74, with an estimated average price of $73.28. The stock is now traded at around $73.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.3 and $183.85, with an estimated average price of $104.16. The stock is now traded at around $87.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 3741.98%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $369.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 25,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 61.52%. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36. The stock is now traded at around $76.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 113,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 43.85%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $131.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 69,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Hormel Foods Corp by 36.90%. The purchase prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3. The stock is now traded at around $45.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 172,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 30.44%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $236.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 35,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Clorox Co (CLX)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Clorox Co by 32.88%. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $185.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 43,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.Sold Out: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $46.48 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $70.65.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.42%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC still held 114,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Target Corp (TGT)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Target Corp by 21.82%. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $204.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC still held 41,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying