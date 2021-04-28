Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Roper Technologies Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Coca-Cola Co, General Dynamics Corp

New Purchases: ROP, GNMK, SGEN, FLGT, GLUU, APPS, XPEL, EVH, BPMC, ETSY, FRPT, ZNGA, UPWK, GH, BCRX, EHTH, WORK, ACMR, PTON, NET, APPF, Z, RGNX, CRWD, TWST, SAIL, QTRX, EVER, BYND, ZM, BLFS, CHRS, CERS, AXON, CYRX, CELH, GM, ENPH, BLUE, PTCT, ALRM, RARE, TWOU, OCUL, KPTI, RAMP, OTRK, FOLD, ESTC, TENB, F, ATNX, VCSH, VEA, VGSH, VWOB,

Investment company Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Roper Technologies Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Hormel Foods Corp, sells AT&T Inc, Coca-Cola Co, General Dynamics Corp, Apple Inc, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC owns 185 stocks with a total value of $677 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spearhead+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 316,352 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.95% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 125,605 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 91,289 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.5% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 106,902 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 131,932 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $441.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 22,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $144.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 40,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $94.74, with an estimated average price of $73.28. The stock is now traded at around $73.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.3 and $183.85, with an estimated average price of $104.16. The stock is now traded at around $87.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 3741.98%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $369.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 25,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 61.52%. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36. The stock is now traded at around $76.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 113,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 43.85%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $131.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 69,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Hormel Foods Corp by 36.90%. The purchase prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3. The stock is now traded at around $45.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 172,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 30.44%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $236.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 35,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Clorox Co by 32.88%. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $185.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 43,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $46.48 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $70.65.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.42%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC still held 114,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Target Corp by 21.82%. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $204.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC still held 41,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.