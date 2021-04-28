Belmont Capital, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Lam Research Corp, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, Sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Snap Inc, Tesla Inc

- New Purchases: LRCX, PPLT,
- Added Positions: AAPL, VEA, XLF, GLD, SCHP, ICLN, SILJ, SLV, VAW,
- Reduced Positions: ZM, SPY, MRK, ACWI, BND, VTI,
- Sold Out: SNAP, TSLA, NVDA, COST, AMGN, BIIB, CSCO, JPM, QDEL, AVGO, MRNA, IYM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Belmont Capital, LLC
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 151,900 shares, 55.82% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,620 shares, 14.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 133,223 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,643 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.75%
- Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 7,940 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio.
Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $638.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 818 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)
Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.94 and $119.43, with an estimated average price of $108.64. The stock is now traded at around $114.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 224 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.75%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 65,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.27%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 838 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 69.36%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 32.98%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 379 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)
Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 42.55%. The purchase prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1. The stock is now traded at around $182.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 67 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.
