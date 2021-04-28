Belmont Capital, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Lam Research Corp, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, Sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Snap Inc, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: LRCX, PPLT,

LRCX, PPLT, Added Positions: AAPL, VEA, XLF, GLD, SCHP, ICLN, SILJ, SLV, VAW,

AAPL, VEA, XLF, GLD, SCHP, ICLN, SILJ, SLV, VAW, Reduced Positions: ZM, SPY, MRK, ACWI, BND, VTI,

ZM, SPY, MRK, ACWI, BND, VTI, Sold Out: SNAP, TSLA, NVDA, COST, AMGN, BIIB, CSCO, JPM, QDEL, AVGO, MRNA, IYM,

Investment company Belmont Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Lam Research Corp, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Snap Inc, Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Belmont Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Belmont Capital, LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $80 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Belmont Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/belmont+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Facebook Inc (FB) - 151,900 shares, 55.82% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,620 shares, 14.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 133,223 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,643 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.75% Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 7,940 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio.

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $638.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.94 and $119.43, with an estimated average price of $108.64. The stock is now traded at around $114.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.75%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 65,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.27%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 69.36%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 32.98%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 42.55%. The purchase prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1. The stock is now traded at around $182.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 67 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.