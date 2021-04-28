Logo
Belmont Capital, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Lam Research Corp, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, Sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Snap Inc, Tesla Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Belmont Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Lam Research Corp, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Snap Inc, Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Belmont Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Belmont Capital, LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $80 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Belmont Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/belmont+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Belmont Capital, LLC
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 151,900 shares, 55.82% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,620 shares, 14.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33%
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 133,223 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,643 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.75%
  5. Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 7,940 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $638.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.94 and $119.43, with an estimated average price of $108.64. The stock is now traded at around $114.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.75%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 65,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.27%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 69.36%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 32.98%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 42.55%. The purchase prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1. The stock is now traded at around $182.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 67 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Belmont Capital, LLC. Also check out:

