Planning Directions Inc Buys Vanguard Utilities ETF, Norfolk Southern Corp, Exelon Corp

New Purchases: VPU, NSC, EXC,

VPU, NSC, EXC, Added Positions: VIG, SDY, VUG, IYJ, XLP, XMLV, MSFT, PEP, PG, SYY, MGK, VWO,

VIG, SDY, VUG, IYJ, XLP, XMLV, MSFT, PEP, PG, SYY, MGK, VWO, Reduced Positions: EFAV, VCSH, VGSH, IUSG, ACWV, VB, IJR, CFA, FVD, IYH, XAR, ITA, VBK, VBR, VO, IVV, TSLA, VHT, BA, ITOT, JKI, IJH, DIS,

Investment company Planning Directions Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Utilities ETF, Norfolk Southern Corp, Exelon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Planning Directions Inc. As of 2021Q1, Planning Directions Inc owns 62 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PLANNING DIRECTIONS INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/planning+directions+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 410,156 shares, 27.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 57,301 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.57% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 110,921 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 79,503 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 88,382 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%

Planning Directions Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35. The stock is now traded at around $143.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Planning Directions Inc initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $284.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Planning Directions Inc initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $44.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.