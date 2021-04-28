America First Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Oracle Corp, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Union Pacific Corp

New Purchases: ORCL, CRDF,

Omaha, NE, based Investment company America First Investment Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Johnson & Johnson, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Oracle Corp, Cardiff Oncology Inc, New Gold Inc, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Union Pacific Corp, McDonald's Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, America First Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, America First Investment Advisors, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $330 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,399 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.27% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 83,253 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 94,970 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 401,747 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9% Loews Corp (L) - 343,805 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47%

America First Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $74.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

America First Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cardiff Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.1 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

America First Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 1415.09%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $161.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 89,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

America First Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.74%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

America First Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in New Gold Inc by 34.54%. The purchase prices were between $1.51 and $2.35, with an estimated average price of $1.81. The stock is now traded at around $1.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

America First Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CVB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.43 and $24.89, with an estimated average price of $21.73.

America First Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.