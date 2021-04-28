Investors Research Corp Buys American Electric Power Co Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF, Sells Big Lots Inc, Jabil Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc

New Purchases: GLT, VTRS, CNXC, IGLB, WLMS, FCAM, AIRC, VER, PDS, LE70, ON, FREL, BAB, AGZ, GOEV, DM, AIV, VIH, HYLN, VNT, CCIV, ADCT, SLRX, LC, JD, FANG,

Investment company Investors Research Corp Current Portfolio ) buys American Electric Power Co Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, sells Big Lots Inc, Jabil Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investors Research Corp. As of 2021Q1, Investors Research Corp owns 948 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,718 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.5% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 27,769 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% Intel Corp (INTC) - 41,903 shares, 1.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.63% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 6,645 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.39% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 15,844 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in Glatfelter Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $17.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $158.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $67.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.72 and $3.87, with an estimated average price of $3.29. The stock is now traded at around $5.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 8578.86%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $86.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 72.84%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $373.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 89.34%. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.036200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 31,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 85.27%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 27,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 89.60%. The purchase prices were between $127.03 and $139.24, with an estimated average price of $133.81. The stock is now traded at around $144.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 38.14%. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 43,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Big Lots Inc. The sale prices were between $42.3 and $70.79, with an estimated average price of $59.83.

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $38.14 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $52.33.

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The sale prices were between $38.98 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $50.54.

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Mueller Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $34.15 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $39.29.

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $20.89 and $25.21, with an estimated average price of $23.41.

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.