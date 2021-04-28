Logo
Investors Research Corp Buys American Electric Power Co Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF, Sells Big Lots Inc, Jabil Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Investors Research Corp (Current Portfolio) buys American Electric Power Co Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, sells Big Lots Inc, Jabil Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investors Research Corp. As of 2021Q1, Investors Research Corp owns 948 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Investors Research Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investors+research+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Investors Research Corp
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,718 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.5%
  2. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 27,769 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
  3. Intel Corp (INTC) - 41,903 shares, 1.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.63%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 6,645 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.39%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 15,844 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
New Purchase: Glatfelter Corp (GLT)

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in Glatfelter Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $17.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $158.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $67.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (WLMS)

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.72 and $3.87, with an estimated average price of $3.29. The stock is now traded at around $5.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Stellantis NV (FCAM)

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 8578.86%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $86.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 72.84%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $373.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 89.34%. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.036200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 31,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 85.27%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 27,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 89.60%. The purchase prices were between $127.03 and $139.24, with an estimated average price of $133.81. The stock is now traded at around $144.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 38.14%. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 43,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Big Lots Inc (BIG)

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Big Lots Inc. The sale prices were between $42.3 and $70.79, with an estimated average price of $59.83.

Sold Out: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $38.14 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $52.33.

Sold Out: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The sale prices were between $38.98 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $50.54.

Sold Out: Mueller Industries Inc (MLI)

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Mueller Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $34.15 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $39.29.

Sold Out: Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $20.89 and $25.21, with an estimated average price of $23.41.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Investors Research Corp. Also check out:

1. Investors Research Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Investors Research Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Investors Research Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Investors Research Corp keeps buying
