Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC Buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Nucor Corp, Prudential Financial Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, ViacomCBS Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Intel Corp, Nucor Corp, Prudential Financial Inc, Rocket Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carlton+hofferkamp+%26+jenks+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 128,832 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
  2. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 175,223 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,645 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
  4. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 89,824 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%
  5. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 135,624 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 64,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $41.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $140.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $271.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $307.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 32.14%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $137.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trus (GBAB)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trus by 88.41%. The purchase prices were between $22.62 and $25.68, with an estimated average price of $24.34. The stock is now traded at around $23.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 35.53%. The purchase prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54.

Sold Out: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider