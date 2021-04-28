Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC Buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Nucor Corp, Prudential Financial Inc

New Purchases: USFR, IVOL, VIAC, VOE, PYPL, FB, SLB, VNQ, LLY, NBB, DIA, FPI,

Investment company Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, ViacomCBS Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Intel Corp, Nucor Corp, Prudential Financial Inc, Rocket Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 128,832 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 175,223 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,645 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 89,824 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 135,624 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 64,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $41.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $140.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $271.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $307.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 32.14%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $137.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trus by 88.41%. The purchase prices were between $22.62 and $25.68, with an estimated average price of $24.34. The stock is now traded at around $23.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 35.53%. The purchase prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33.