Crestone Asset Management LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, Invitae Corp, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Investment company Crestone Asset Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, Invitae Corp, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Alerian MLP ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crestone Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Crestone Asset Management LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $360 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 277,220 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ) - 547,502 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68% First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 159,880 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 309,710 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.30% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 138,419 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%

Crestone Asset Management LLC initiated holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The purchase prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $99.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 15,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crestone Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $36.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 36,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crestone Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $233.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crestone Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $229.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crestone Asset Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $127.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crestone Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $83.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crestone Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 37.61%. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 48,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crestone Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 117.71%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $141.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crestone Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.36%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crestone Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in ViewRay Inc. The sale prices were between $4.03 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $4.86.

Crestone Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.