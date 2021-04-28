Sl Advisors, Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NextDecade Corp, Equitrans Midstream Corp, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, JM Smucker Co

New Purchases: NEXT,

NEXT, Added Positions: SPY, ET, ETRN, LNG,

SPY, ET, ETRN, LNG, Reduced Positions: XLP, OKE, MKC, KHC, CLX, CL, SJM, WM, UL, ENLC, BRK.B, TRGP, KDP, KO, CEQP, ECL, RSG, LMT, MCD, HSY, ADP, BUD, KMB, PEP, CAG, RTX, ENB, QSR, LW, PG, JNJ, KMI,

Investment company Sl Advisors, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NextDecade Corp, Equitrans Midstream Corp, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, JM Smucker Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sl Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Sl Advisors, Llc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $33 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sl+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 6,187 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 179.07% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 8,465 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 72,830 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 77,466 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 6,302 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%

Sl Advisors, Llc initiated holding in NextDecade Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.69 and $3.06, with an estimated average price of $2.23. The stock is now traded at around $2.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 31,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sl Advisors, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 179.07%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 6,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sl Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $8.71, with an estimated average price of $7.6. The stock is now traded at around $8.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.