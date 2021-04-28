Parsons Capital Management Inc Buys Rio Tinto PLC, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Adobe Inc, Clorox Co, McCormick Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Parsons Capital Management Inc Buys Rio Tinto PLC, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Adobe Inc, Clorox Co, McCormick Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Parsons Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Rio Tinto PLC, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , iShares TIPS Bond ETF, MetLife Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers , sells Adobe Inc, Clorox Co, McCormick Inc, John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF, Crown Castle International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parsons Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Parsons Capital Management Inc owns 394 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parsons+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,028,527 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
  2. 3M Co (MMM) - 389,871 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,724 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 142,342 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 144,125 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $63.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 31,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.17 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $17.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 33,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $17.31. The stock is now traded at around $18.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 155.15%. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $87.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 33,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 97.54%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 24,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 121.06%. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 82,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 60.84%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $69.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 53,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 29.70%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 45,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 329.35%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $40.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $19.03 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $19.2.

Sold Out: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.

Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05.

Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider