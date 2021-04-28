Parsons Capital Management Inc Buys Rio Tinto PLC, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Adobe Inc, Clorox Co, McCormick Inc

New Purchases: PICK, MET, VTV, NVG, MO, DSL, PLTR, IEMG, ASIX, AWF, FCX, VOE, XBI, BNDX, FSTX, IWM, KRE, CTVA, UBER, VBK, MRNA, YETI, EMD, HPF, VLO, TEX, STT, PLUG, MU, MAS, DOV, GOLD, BHP, AMAT, WISA, FAX, IPOE,

RIO, FLRN, TIP, TJX, MBB, MINT, KHC, TMO, AMD, ABBV, POWW, SPSB, GSLC, EEM, IUSB, SRLN, GSIE, JNJ, VYM, C, XOM, EPD, LQD, JPS, ET, SCHO, IJH, IEFA, GS, HON, VNT, XLE, ABC, GDX, VCSH, IJR, EMB, IUSG, AEM, EMR, V, ETY, WAL, WMT, SLV, SGU, ROP, IBM, SUSA, PH, VTEB, SILJ, VNQ, VB, XLI, UHS, BAC, COF, CGNX, EWBC, GIS, KMB, MS, NVDA, QCOM, TGT, UNP, EPS, XEL, XLNX, AVGO, CHTR, NXPI, VSTM, NOW, YUMC, DOCU, VRT, Reduced Positions: ADBE, CLX, MKC, JHML, CCI, VRTX, RSP, USMV, CLPT, VOO, VBR, MDXG, PYPL, FNDE, SCHM, MTUM, PTON, AWK, NEE, DIS, NVS, INTC, INTU, IVV, LOW, PGR, ACN, SNY, OLED, MA, BR, IQV, GOOG, NET, BIV, DUK, AMT, VV, CNI, VEA, ABT, VCIT, LMT, SCHX, NFLX, XLY, GDXJ, VUG, XLV, XLP, GSY, IGV, FLOT, EFA, XLK, IXUS, QQQ, VO, VEU, VCR, JPST, MGK, QUAL, QDF, ED, VTRS, MTSC, GILD, F, FISV, D, DEO, DHI, PAYX, KO, CSL, BAX, ADI, AEP, AFL, ATVI, EEMV, PKI, BKNG, RDS.A, SBUX, WEC, EBAY, PM, ALLE, CFG, ELAN, WORK, IGSB, DGRO, DIA, DVY,

Investment company Parsons Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Rio Tinto PLC, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , iShares TIPS Bond ETF, MetLife Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers , sells Adobe Inc, Clorox Co, McCormick Inc, John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF, Crown Castle International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parsons Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Parsons Capital Management Inc owns 394 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,028,527 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% 3M Co (MMM) - 389,871 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,724 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 142,342 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 144,125 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $63.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 31,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.17 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $17.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 33,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $17.31. The stock is now traded at around $18.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 155.15%. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $87.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 33,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 97.54%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 24,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 121.06%. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 82,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 60.84%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $69.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 53,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 29.70%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 45,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 329.35%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $40.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $19.03 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $19.2.

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37.

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05.

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.