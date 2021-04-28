Logo
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Ally Financial Inc, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ET

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Hermitage, PA, based Investment company Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Ally Financial Inc, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, sells First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 584 stocks with a total value of $470 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JFS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jfs+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JFS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 225,130 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 295,488 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.80%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 297,050 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 96,929 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 74,697 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $8.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Primis Financial Corp (7H80)

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $11.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44. The stock is now traded at around $84.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.08%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 73,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 343.16%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $145.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 110.17%. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $50.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr by 116.96%. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $20.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 41.11%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $39.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 26.89%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP)

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F. The sale prices were between $20.4 and $23.04, with an estimated average price of $21.87.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Sold Out: Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13 (FLGE)

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13. The sale prices were between $498.17 and $608.66, with an estimated average price of $558.12.

Sold Out: PROG Holdings Inc (AZD)

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.23 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $41.27.

Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Sold Out: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of JFS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. JFS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JFS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JFS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JFS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying

