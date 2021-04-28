Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, DuPont de Nemours Inc, JPMorgan Chase

New Purchases: MSFT, SNDD,

MSFT, SNDD, Added Positions: VTI, TLT, SPY, GLD, ADM, SPTL, SGOL, XMLV, ATO, COST, FB,

VTI, TLT, SPY, GLD, ADM, SPTL, SGOL, XMLV, ATO, COST, FB, Reduced Positions: USMV, BIV, HBCP, VZ, PG, AMT, BRK.B, DE,

USMV, BIV, HBCP, VZ, PG, AMT, BRK.B, DE, Sold Out: DD, JPM, BSV, PFE,

Investment company Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Microsoft Corp, RedHawk Holdings Corp, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, DuPont de Nemours Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Billeaud Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. owns 50 stocks with a total value of $314 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 543,217 shares, 37.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.55% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 274,555 shares, 14.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 401,114 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.18% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 133,207 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.21% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 42,116 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $254.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in RedHawk Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $0.01, with an estimated average price of $0.01. The stock is now traded at around $0.008300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 104.55%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.23%. The holding were 543,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 55.12%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 9,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 60.85%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $63.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.