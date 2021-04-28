Logo
Goodman Financial CORP Buys The Kraft Heinz Co, MDU Resources Group Inc, National Retail Properties Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, II-VI Inc, Robert Half International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Goodman Financial CORP (Current Portfolio) buys The Kraft Heinz Co, MDU Resources Group Inc, National Retail Properties Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, BP PLC, sells Applied Materials Inc, II-VI Inc, Robert Half International Inc, Albemarle Corp, PTC Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goodman Financial CORP. As of 2021Q1, Goodman Financial CORP owns 44 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Goodman Financial CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goodman+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Goodman Financial CORP
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 633,978 shares, 16.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 467,478 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%
  3. Designer Brands Inc (DBI) - 864,884 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.36%
  4. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 208,440 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
  5. Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) - 243,392 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.31%
New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $40.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 212,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $32.12, with an estimated average price of $28.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 265,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.9. The stock is now traded at around $46.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 190,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 129,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 46,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

Goodman Financial CORP added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 169.21%. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Goodman Financial CORP added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 53.48%. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $187.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39.

Sold Out: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $61.15 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $72.52.

Sold Out: Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH)

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.81 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $16.71.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.



