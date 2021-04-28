Goodman Financial CORP Buys The Kraft Heinz Co, MDU Resources Group Inc, National Retail Properties Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, II-VI Inc, Robert Half International Inc

New Purchases: KHC, MDU, NNN, VZ, BP,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Goodman Financial CORP Current Portfolio ) buys The Kraft Heinz Co, MDU Resources Group Inc, National Retail Properties Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, BP PLC, sells Applied Materials Inc, II-VI Inc, Robert Half International Inc, Albemarle Corp, PTC Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goodman Financial CORP. As of 2021Q1, Goodman Financial CORP owns 44 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 633,978 shares, 16.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 467,478 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26% Designer Brands Inc (DBI) - 864,884 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.36% SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 208,440 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) - 243,392 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.31%

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $40.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 212,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $32.12, with an estimated average price of $28.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 265,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.9. The stock is now traded at around $46.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 190,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 129,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 46,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodman Financial CORP added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 169.21%. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodman Financial CORP added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 53.48%. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $187.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39.

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $61.15 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $72.52.

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.81 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $16.71.

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4.

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8.

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.