Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, International Business Machines Corp, Facebook Inc, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: IUSG, IBM, FB,

IUSG, IBM, FB, Added Positions: SPLG, EFAV, JPST, USRT, EMLP, SPDW, VTI, IVW, SPEM,

SPLG, EFAV, JPST, USRT, EMLP, SPDW, VTI, IVW, SPEM, Reduced Positions: SPTM, SPSM, IVV, TSLA, IJR, IJK, VO, VNQ,

SPTM, SPSM, IVV, TSLA, IJR, IJK, VO, VNQ, Sold Out: IEFA,

Investment company Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, International Business Machines Corp, Facebook Inc, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peterson+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,734,297 shares, 34.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 363,847 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71% SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 425,882 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 458,720 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 338,282 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $85.54 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $97.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $307.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.