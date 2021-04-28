Value Investing Live Recap: Dan Miller

GuruFocus had the pleasure of hosting a presentation with Dan Miller this week for Value Investing Live.

Miller is executive vice president of Gabelli Funds, lead portfolio manager of the Gabelli Pet Parents Fund, the Gabelli Focused Growth and Income Fund and a member of the investment team for the closed-end and separate accounts businesses. He joined Gabelli after graduating magna Cum Laude from the University of Miami. He also serves as board chair of HFC, a nonprofit devoted to improving the lives of families impacted by Alzheimer's disease.

Watch the full presentation here:

Key takeaways

Miller kicked off his presentation with some brief background on himself and how he first met Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio). Thanks to his position as the student representative to the board of trustees for the university he attended, he was introduced to Gabelli and later was lucky enough to be hired.

He also explained how he was lucky enough to have the opportunity to take on leadership roles within some of the companies he has been involved with over the years. Miller was nominated to the board of directors for a public telephone company and eventually became chairman and CEO of the business. After building up the company, they were able to sell the company and make three times their money.

Miller then dove into some background on how Gabelli initially got his start in investing. He explained a background in auto parts and farm equipment analysis that would eventually lead Gabelli to his first company marketing his investment ideas.

He then explained a few key aspects of the firm in modern terms. It manages approximately $33 billion to $34 billion in assets almost entirely in equities. Approximately $20 billion is located in open and closed-end funds. The rest of the firm's assets are located in separately managed accounts.

The firm has multiple teams located around the world with analysts that specialize in specific sectors and fields. These analysts take on companies throughout all market cap levels to find every possible opportunity. A team of traders then supports the small management staff of 20 or so people that actively lead the strategies for individual portfolios.

Miller estimates that approximately $30 billion of the firm's assets are invested in value strategies with a catalyst for success. These investments are made based upon the firm's valuation of companies in their entirety as if they were being acquired. The catalyst is anything that can take that company from current market value to the value that the firm believes the company is worth.

He explained an important element that sets the Gabelli team apart from others is their intense focus on knowing management teams that are involved throughout an industry. An example would be a company that might operate on a small scale within an industry that can be used to inform their decision-making on larger companies operating similar businesses.

Over long periods of time, sometimes upwards of a decade, of working with different management teams, the firm has found itself able to invest alongside key names in certain industries that support their strategy. Miller used this point to transition to the Gabelli Pet Parents Fund, where he took a look at several different investments the firm has done well with.

Stocks

After an explanation of the increasing value that is found throughout the pet industry, Miller jumped into the top holding within the pet fund which is PetIQ Inc. ( PETQ, Financial). He explained that the entrepreneurial owners have evolved their company into manufacturing and retailing through stores like Walmart Inc. ( WMT, Financial). In these stores they offer quick and easy veterinarian services, the likes of which have never been seen in the industry.

The second example that Miller offered was Chewy Inc. ( CHWY, Financial), which is usually the second-largest holding within the fund's portfolio. Their dominance in e-retailing and new maneuvers into medications has made them a key player in the pet industry.

Questions

Miller kept his presentation short to make way for a long question and answer section with the audience. Several great questions came in, the first of which was asked before the live stream actually began. The question asked Miller what he believed are some things that new investors forget to consider when making good value investments.

The investor began his answer by reiterating the need to gain insight into the management teams that are involved in different industries. By learning about managers, an investor is able to gain a more clear picture of how that company may allocate capital in the future. This information can provide the basis for a more accurate valuation of a company, allowing the investor to make a smart investment with plenty of room for profit.

He continued to use Gogo Inc. ( GOGO, Financial) as an example of how learning from management can provide good opportunities. Thanks to learning about a planned transition by the company, Miller was able to make a good investment into the company while stock prices were low that eventually led to good profits.

Another question asked Miller about his outlook on the pet industry post-pandemic. Here Miller explained that he believes the changes that have been seen during the pandemic and the trends that have come to light will continue into the future.

Increasing levels of both fostering and adoption lead him to believe people are increasingly recognizing the value of having a companion pet in their household. Due to these realizations by many people, Miller believes the pet industry will continue to grow, although it may not continue to see growth at the same rate seen during the pandemic. He also brought in the potential for growth outside of the U.S. as global populations that have not traditionally opened their homes to pets have seen increased levels of ownership throughout the last year.

Disclosure: Author owns no stocks mentioned.

