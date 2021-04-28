Rite Aid Announces Intent to Redeem all of its Outstanding 6.125% Senior Notes Due 2023





Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) today announced that it has issued a notice of redemption (the Redemption) for all $90,808,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.125% Senior Notes Due 2023 (CUSIP No. 767754CH5 and CUSIP No. U76659AW8) (the Notes) on May 28, 2021 (the Redemption Date). The redemption price for the Notes is equal to 100.00% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to but excluding the Redemption Date. Rite Aid intends to fund the redemption through borrowings under its existing credit facility.









A notice of redemption is being mailed to all registered holders of the Notes by The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. Requests for documents relating to the Redemption may be directed to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., the Paying Agent, at (312) 827-8547.









